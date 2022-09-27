Tuesday, September 27, 2022
U’khand: Man poses as Kabir Bhati to befriend a minor girl, sexually assaults and threatens to convert her to Islam, booked

The accused posed as Kabir Bhati on social media to befriend a minor girl. The accused then invited the girl to a friend's house for a party. He deceptively took her to the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

OpIndia Staff
Islamist poses himself as Kabir Bhati, sexually assaults a girl, threatens her to convert to Islam, booked
Image used for representational purpose (Source- India Today)
5

The Uttarakhand Police has filed a complaint against a Muslim man for sexually assaulting a minor girl and threatening her to convert to Islam. The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC.

According to the reports, the accused posed himself as a non-Muslim and introduced himself as Kabir Bhati on social media. The minor girl victim and the accused became friends through social media. The incident happened in Dehradun on September 19 when the boy called the girl for a party and then sexually assaulted her.

The girl was called to a friend’s house by the accused for a party. He deceptively took her to the bedroom and sexually assaulted her. He also recorded the incident on his phone and used the clips to blackmail her. He assaulted her several times by blackmailing her.

After a few days, the victim girl learned that the accused who had introduced himself as Kabir Bhati was a Muslim. He then threatened the girl to convert her religion to Islam and said that she would die if she refused to convert. He also asked the girl to keep shut her mouth.

The incident however came to light on September 24 when the accused sent the video clips to the elder sister of the victim. The victim had refused to convert her religion and so the accused sent the videos to her elder sister. He also stated that the victim girl would face the worst consequences for refusing to convert to her religion.

The sister reportedly filed a complaint at Dehradun Police Station and booked the accused under the relevant sections of the law. Inspector Rajendra Singh said that the police are searching for the accused who is absconding. “Strict action will be taken against the accused in the case”, he added. Further investigations in the case are underway.

