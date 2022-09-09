A video has gone viral on the internet, showing some girls in a mosque in Pakistan being trained to behead people. According to reports, the footage is from the Lal Masjid in Islamabad, Pakistan, where teen girls are being taught to behead those who disrespect the Islamic prophet. In the video, an instructor is seen showing young burqa-clad girls how to grip and use a sword to behead people.

The girls are being taught in a large assembly that anyone who ‘insults’ the Prophet will face just one punishment: decapitation. Pink hijab-clad girls can be heard shouting slogans and praising the act of murder.

Upon searching, it was found that the video was first uploaded and went viral on social media in December 2021. The video was shared on Twitter by Pakistani Journalist Gul Bukhari. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Students of Red Mosque Islamabad practising how to behead a person accused of blasphemy. Pakistan’s “kamyab jawan” (successful youth) project proceeding rather well.”

Students of Red Mosque Islamabad practising how to behead a person accused of blasphemy. Pakistan's "kamyab jawan" (successful youth) project proceeding rather well. pic.twitter.com/fgZXXgL9bO — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) December 9, 2021

It is worth noting that Islam considers blasphemy against the Prophet to be a severe crime, and the Quran condemns it in 11 places: 2:88, 4:15, 5:17, 5:64, 5:68, 5:73, 6:19, 9:74, 11:19, 14:28, 39:8. During the conquest of Makkah, the Islamic Prophet declared wide amnesty to everybody except those who committed blasphemous deeds or made disrespectful remarks.

According to the classic Hadith volumes Nasai and Sunan Abu Daud, a slave Jew woman was slain by her master for her persistent blasphemy against the Prophet, and when the issue was brought to the Prophet’s attention, he proclaimed no punishment to the master.

According to Mufti Obaidullah Qasmi of Deoband, Islamic legal scriptures have also decreed the death penalty for blasphemy, which is greed by all Islamic scholars of Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jama’ah.

While the world debates tolerance, free expression, and liberal viewpoints, fundamental Islamists have gone in the opposite way, with a spike in violence against suspected blasphemy, which includes insults to Islam and the Islamic Prophet.

