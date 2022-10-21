On Friday, the BJP Minority Morcha National President, Jamal Siddiqui filed a police complaint after he received a letter issuing a death threat at his office located in Nagpur city of Maharashtra. “Rasool-e-Pak ki Shaan Mein Sar Tan Se Juda“, the two paragraphed letters read.

According to the reports, the Islamists had issued death threats to Siddiqui after he attended a Guru Pujan program organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The threat letter also had photographs of the BJP leader attending the RSS event in the city.

Siddiqui happened to file a police complaint at Nagpur’s Sakkardara Police Station. He mentioned in the complaint that he had been receiving threats since he attended the RSS’ Guru Pujan event. He also added that his actions had enraged a few fanatics from his hometown.

However, Siddiqui stated that he was not afraid of the death threats issued to him and that he would continue to work in the interest of the country and society. The police have registered a case under Section 507 of the IPC against an unknown accused in this case and have assured to provide security for BJP leader Jamal Siddiqui.

The letter which was left at the door of the leader’s office read that the leader deserved ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ punishment as he had attended the RSS event. The accused also called the leader a broker of RSS and slammed him for allegedly defaming Islam. “There is only one punishment for such people and that is Sar Tan Se Juda”, the two paragraphed letters read.

To note, “Sar Tan Se Juda” chants are an imported concept adopted from neighboring Pakistan, where targeting and attacking minorities, especially Hindus and Christians, in the name of blasphemy has become par for the course for the country’s overwhelmingly extremist and Islamist population.

The Islamist clarion call has become a staple feature of violent protests in India that have so far claimed the lives of at least 6 Hindus, including Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati, after Muslim fundamentalists, egged on by the dog-whistling of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, resorted to violence for what they perceived as ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad.