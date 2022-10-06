On Wednesday, October 5, Senior Congress leader Udit Raj made objectionable remarks about President Droupadi Murmu. Udit Raj’s controversial remarks came in the wake of President Murmu’s visit to Gujarat. Udit Raj said that no country should have a President like Droupadi Murmu and added that she is doing ‘chamchagiri’ beyond limits.

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu said at an event in Gandhinagar that Gujarat produces 76 percent of the country’s salt. She said that the salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians. Udit Raj got upset about these facts about salt production in India and decided to attack President Murmu and her integrity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed a strong objection to Udit Raj’s statement. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “The words used by Congress leader Udit Raj for President Murmu are worrisome and unfortunate. This is not the first time he has used such words. Congress should apologize for insulting tribal women.”

Sambit Patra added, “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had also made objectionable statements against the President. These comments by Congress reflect their anti-tribal mindset.”

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, “After Ajoy Kumar called President Droupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term ‘Rashtrapatni’, now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President! Does Congress endorse this insult to the tribal community?”

Shehzad Poonawala said in his other tweet, “Udit Raj is a serial offender – not just President Murmu but he has continually insulted the top constitutional position & President Kovind Ji. He called President Kovind “deaf and dumb” Now he calls Murmu Ji “chamcha” (sycophant) Congress never acted because they endorse his views.”

In July 2022, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparked a massive controversy by calling President Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury admitted that it was his ‘mistake’ to call President Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’. However, the Congress leader refused to apologize and said that the ruling party is trying to make mountain out of a molehill. Now Udit Raj has joined the ranks of Congress leaders who have delivered offensive remarks against President Murmu.