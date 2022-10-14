Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam’s hateful and derogatory remarks against Hindus at the controversial Buddhist oath ceremony have been rejected by many Buddhist organisations. Now, in a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, several Buddhist organisations have asked for immediate legal action to be taken against Rajendra Pal Gautam.

According to these organisations, the event in which such an occurrence took place in Gautam’s presence is not in line with Buddhism or Lord Buddha’s teachings. The letter was signed by 19 Buddhist leaders, including Rajesh Lamba, National General Secretary of Dharma Sanskriti Sangam, and Secretary Dr Vishakha Sailani. Bhante Wayne P Sivali Thero, general secretary of the Mahabodhi Society of India, and joint secretary Bhante Sumihananda Thero, Bhikkhu Shanti Mitra, are also among them.

Buddhism, according to organisations, does not instil animosity in any group and is not opposed to any faith. Buddhism is not anti-god but rather works in harmony with different religions. Awaken yourself, and appreciate all religions, Sarvadhamma, Sarvadharma Sambhav, and Aapo Deepo Bhavah are the philosophies of Buddhism and Buddhists and Hindus have coexisted in this nation for millennia, the letter added.

In a move to cover his misdeeds, Rajendra Gautam is scheduled to visit Dr Ambedkar National Memorial with his supporters on October 14 and take a pledge to fight casteism and untouchability.

On October 5, Rajendra Pal Gautam was spotted at a ceremony where 10,000 Hindus were reportedly ‘converted’ to Buddhism. The controversial event was sponsored by the Buddhist Society of India in the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Jhandewalan, New Delhi. Following the controversy, Gautam resigned from his ministerial office on October 9, 2022. He served as the minister of social welfare, cooperation, SC/ST welfare, and Gurudwara elections in Delhi.

In his resignation letter, Rajendra Pal Gautam wrote, “I personally attended the Buddhist Dhamma Deeksha Samaroh organized by Mission Jai Bhim and Buddhist Society of India on the occasion of Ashok Vijayadashami on October 5, 2022, at Ambedkar Bhavan Rani Jhansi Road as a member of society. This had nothing to do with the Aam Aadmi Party and my council of ministers. Babasaheb’s great-grandson Rajratna Ambedkar repeated 22 vows of Babasaheb which were repeated by more than 10000 people as well as me. After that, I see that the BJP is targeting our leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji, and the Aam Aadmi Party, it is very sad for me.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party also filed a complaint against Gautam for fostering animosity between communities and inciting riots. The complaint accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of collaborating with Gautam, adding, “Arvind Kejriwal in conspiracy with Rajendra Pal Gautam and other unknown persons used social media platforms to build a communally charged situation by spreading such videos. It can be made out that the posts quoted above are prima facie acts of criminal nature with a criminal motive of dividing the country on the basis of religion resulting in violence, riots and the overall spread of enmity between various religions.”