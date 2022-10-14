Friday, October 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBuddhist organisations denounce derogatory, anti-Hindu remarks by former AAP Minister Rajendra Gautam, write to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Buddhist organisations denounce derogatory, anti-Hindu remarks by former AAP Minister Rajendra Gautam, write to President seeking action

The letter was signed by 19 Buddhist leaders, including Rajesh Lamba, National General Secretary of Dharma Sanskriti Sangam, and Secretary Dr Vishakha Sailani.

OpIndia Staff
Buddhist orgs denounce conversion event attended by AAP Minister, write to President seeking action
Rajendra Pal Gautam. (Image: The Print)
6

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam’s hateful and derogatory remarks against Hindus at the controversial Buddhist oath ceremony have been rejected by many Buddhist organisations. Now, in a letter to President Draupadi Murmu, several Buddhist organisations have asked for immediate legal action to be taken against Rajendra Pal Gautam.

According to these organisations, the event in which such an occurrence took place in Gautam’s presence is not in line with Buddhism or Lord Buddha’s teachings. The letter was signed by 19 Buddhist leaders, including Rajesh Lamba, National General Secretary of Dharma Sanskriti Sangam, and Secretary Dr Vishakha Sailani. Bhante Wayne P Sivali Thero, general secretary of the Mahabodhi Society of India, and joint secretary Bhante Sumihananda Thero, Bhikkhu Shanti Mitra, are also among them.

Buddhism, according to organisations, does not instil animosity in any group and is not opposed to any faith.  Buddhism is not anti-god but rather works in harmony with different religions. Awaken yourself, and appreciate all religions, Sarvadhamma, Sarvadharma Sambhav, and Aapo Deepo Bhavah are the philosophies of Buddhism and Buddhists and Hindus have coexisted in this nation for millennia, the letter added.

In a move to cover his misdeeds, Rajendra Gautam is scheduled to visit Dr Ambedkar National Memorial with his supporters on October 14 and take a pledge to fight casteism and untouchability. 

On October 5, Rajendra Pal Gautam was spotted at a ceremony where 10,000 Hindus were reportedly ‘converted’ to Buddhism. The controversial event was sponsored by the Buddhist Society of India in the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Jhandewalan, New Delhi. Following the controversy, Gautam resigned from his ministerial office on October 9, 2022. He served as the minister of social welfare, cooperation, SC/ST welfare, and Gurudwara elections in Delhi.

In his resignation letter, Rajendra Pal Gautam wrote, “I personally attended the Buddhist Dhamma Deeksha Samaroh organized by Mission Jai Bhim and Buddhist Society of India on the occasion of Ashok Vijayadashami on October 5, 2022, at Ambedkar Bhavan Rani Jhansi Road as a member of society. This had nothing to do with the Aam Aadmi Party and my council of ministers. Babasaheb’s great-grandson Rajratna Ambedkar repeated 22 vows of Babasaheb which were repeated by more than 10000 people as well as me. After that, I see that the BJP is targeting our leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji, and the Aam Aadmi Party, it is very sad for me.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party also filed a complaint against Gautam for fostering animosity between communities and inciting riots. The complaint accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of collaborating with Gautam, adding, “Arvind Kejriwal in conspiracy with Rajendra Pal Gautam and other unknown persons used social media platforms to build a communally charged situation by spreading such videos. It can be made out that the posts quoted above are prima facie acts of criminal nature with a criminal motive of dividing the country on the basis of religion resulting in violence, riots and the overall spread of enmity between various religions.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBuddhism in India, Rajendra Pal Gautam news, Buddhism conversion
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hackers take control of the Twitter handle of Indian Embassy in Ireland, impersonate Elon Musk and prompt people to buy cryptocurrency

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: Indian youth Shubham Garg stabbed 11 times in Sydney, family says it was a racial attack

OpIndia Staff -

‘Was threatened by 100 AAP workers for summoning Gopal Italia’, says NCW’s Rekha Sharma, police says AAP leader was detained to control situation

OpIndia Staff -

Congress shares fake AajTak survey to claim Rahul Gandhi is more popular than PM Narendra Modi, deletes tweet later: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Gunfire and blasts heard at anti-Hijab protests following Mahsa Amini’s death in Iran, the death toll in police action nears 200

OpIndia Staff -

‘Aap hijab me rahenge to aukat me rahenge’, journalist Majid Hyderi says while defending hijab after Supreme Court verdict on Karnataka hijab row

OpIndia Staff -

‘Moth**r f**ker…I’ll f**k you right here, don’t try and be a smart a**,’: Pakistan Finance Minister and his aide lose cool after Pakistanis heckle...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Watched Sai Baba TV serial and remembered him from heart, received Bhabhuti from him’: Tej Pratap Yadav narrates divine miracle he experienced

OpIndia Staff -

Assam Police burst racket providing fake voter ID to D voters in Barpeta, accused Farukh Khan, Abdul Ali and Sahidul arrested

OpIndia Staff -

All you need to know about Lucy Letby, a UK neonatal nurse accused of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to murder 10 others

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,414FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com