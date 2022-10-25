Tuesday, October 25, 2022
‘Environment Canada’ singles out Diwali fireworks for poor air quality, retracts statement later

Environment Canada singles out Diwali for air quality advisory, retracts
Representative image via The Canadian Press
On Monday (October 25), ‘Environment Canada’ along with Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment singled out the Hindu festival of Diwali for ‘high levels of air pollution’ in the Ontario province of Canada.

While blaming the decline in air quality on Diwali firecrackers, it said, “A special air quality statement is in place due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”

“Light winds and stagnating weather conditions are expected to cause increasing levels of air pollution. Air quality may deteriorate locally if the smoke from fireworks remains at or descends to ground level,” Environment Canada added.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to firework smoke, especially those who are particularly sensitive to smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure,” it further cautioned. The contentious observation had raised fear of backlash among the local Hindus.

“That is my concern, is for the safety of our community. I think it was purely wrong timing and not properly presented with facts to support any argument that there will be a negative impact,” said Hindu Federation president Pandit Roopnauth Sharma.

He emphasised, “The person who made the statement didn’t do their due diligence or consider the impact of their statement.” However, by Monday (October 25) afternoon, the contentious observation was dropped from the advisory for residents of Toronto, Mississauga and Brampton without explanation.

Environment Canada retracts statement

The updated statement read, “A special air quality statement is in place as air quality is expected to deteriorate this evening due to meteorological conditions common at this time of year.”

It must be mentioned that Brampton and Mississauga and Brampton allow burning firecrackers on private property without the need for a permit on Diwali. However, the same rule does not apply to the city of Toronto, where a permit is mandatory.

Interestingly, in Brampton, firecrackers that travel only up to 3 metres are permitted. In Mississauga, only ‘low-hazard recreational fireworks’ can be used without permit.

