Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFirst independent, standalone Hindu temple in Dubai opens today for thousands of devotees: Details
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

First independent, standalone Hindu temple in Dubai opens today for thousands of devotees: Details

On September 1, the soft opening of the temple took place that was attended by thousands of devotees. A 3D-printed pink lotus has been installed at the central dome in the main hall where the idols of deities are installed. The temple can accommodate as many as 1200 devotees on any given day.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu Temple Dubai
Hindu Temple inaugurated in Dubai (Image: Hindu Temple Dubai/Instagram)
9

The first ever independent and standalone Hindu temple in Dubai is all set to be inaugurated on October 4, a day before Dussehra. The temple is located at ‘Worship Village’ in Jebel Ali. The area also houses several churches and a gurdwara.

As per Khaleej Times, it is an extension of Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, which is one of the oldest Hindu temples in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The temple will be open to the public from October 5.

The foundation of the temple was laid in 2020, fulfilling the decade-long demand of Hindus in the region. Idols of 16 deities have been installed in the temple. It consists of ornate pillars, Hindu and Arabic geometric designs on the facade and bells on the ceiling. Shri Guru Granth Sahib has also been installed in the temple.

On September 1, the soft opening of the temple took place that was attended by thousands of devotees. A 3D-printed pink lotus has been installed at the central dome in the main hall where the idols of deities are installed. The temple can accommodate as many as 1200 devotees on any given day.

Gulf News quoted Temple trustee Raju Shroff as saying, “With the benevolence of the Rulers of the UAE and the gracious support of the Community Development Authority (CDA), we are holding the official inaugural ceremony of the Hindu Temple Dubai tomorrow evening.” He added that public entry will be restricted on the inauguration day and requested the devotees not to visit the temple before October 5.

Shroff added that Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan would be the chief guest for the event. Furthermore, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, has been invited as the guest of honour. CDA officials and other guests will be present for the event.

To make the ‘darshan’ easier for the devotees, the temple management has installed a QR-based appointment system on its online platforms. As per the temple’s official website, it will remain open from 6:30 AM to 8 PM. Initially, only limited devotees were allowed to visit the temple. However, from October 5, there will be restrictions on the number of devotees, and they can enter the premises after booking an appointment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Terrorists murder Kashmir cop ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to ‘warn Hindutva regime’

OpIndia Staff -
Terror group People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan headquartered terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility of the murder of Jammu & Kashmir DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia.
News Reports

Gujarat: Kheda youth Arif and Zahir lead a mob, pelt stones during Navratri celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Arif and Zahir objected to Navratri celebration in the village and said that the Navratri celebration should be stopped.

‘OMG, he is standing in rain’: RaGa fans go gaga over yet another inspiring act from him, here are some others

India Vs Brazil: The doublespeak of BBC on EVMs and how it tried to interfere in India’s electoral process

Rana Ayyub shares tweet by fake handle to attack the RSS and the Modi government

Congress social media account thinks our boss is their boss

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,365FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com