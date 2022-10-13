Controversial Islamist Majid Freeman, who fanned Leicester riots with fake news, meets Leicester Mayor to peddle more poison against Hindus

On October 11, controversial Islamist ‘activist’ Majid Freeman took to Twitter to inform that he had a “productive meeting” with the Mayor of Leicester. He claimed that the Mayor made some commitments regarding the allegedly rising “Islamophobia” and acknowledged the “Hindutva” ideology was causing the chaos. Notably, Majid Freeman is one of those Islamists who fanned the Leicester riots with fake news. Moreover, he also has links to terror organisations.

We had a productive meeting last night with Peter Soulsby (@CityMayorLeic) where he made some commitments re the rise in #Islamophobia, acknowledged the #Hindutva ideology is causing chaos & lack of funding for youth clubs. Thanks Active Muslims Leicester (AML) for facilitating. pic.twitter.com/rH4nEyFDLG — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) October 11, 2022

In the video published by Freeman, he said, “Today we met Mayor of Leicester Peter Soulsby and talked directly to him. We got some commitments.”

Mayor Soulsby said in the video, “There were a lot of tough questions. I mean, quite right that people are concerned about what happened, concerned about what it means, concerned about the ideology behind it. But I hope I pick up the questions, I hope we give straight answers to it. And I think more important, I was listening as well while just answering the question and I think just the beginning of discussion about these issues, particularly now when they review as to what happens, because I think when that review reports we need to talk about what does that mean?”

Majid continued, “I think we just wanted to communicate. These are kickbox exercises. Don’t need to come in today, don’t need to be the tough question. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction and we have more meetings and hopefully.”

To which Mayor replied, “I very much hope so and I hope that the issues that lie behind these are ones that together we can look and tackles and make sure they don’t destroy what’s basically the guy who I think is probably going to be leaving on that tomorrow and see how long it would take. But what he’s says something in our hands.”

Who is Majid Freeman

To understand who Majid Freeman is, we must travel back to 2013 when ISIS activity was at its peak in Syria. In 2013, BBC aired a documentary about the “Aid for Syria” convoy which had “humanitarian organisations” and “activists” travelling to Syria to help those affected by ISIS atrocities. BBC at the time hid the names of the charities involved in the convoy – it was later revealed by analyst and scholar Sam Westrop that those charities were One Nation, Al Fatiha Global, and Aid4Syria.

In 2013, when the Aid For Syria charity was being exposed for its fundamentalist Islamist nature by several scholars, Majid Freeman was in Syria under this banner, with another “aid worker” Alan Henning, who was later abducted and beheaded by ISIS. He was with Henning when he was abducted by ISIS, indicates reports.

Freeman spoke at the memorial service for Henning, calling him a beautiful man who helped when the international community looked away. However, according to a Telegraph report, only two weeks after the beheading, he started posting messages supporting ISIS. In his Facebook post, he asked for “dua” for a British ISIS terrorist Ifthekar Jaman who was charged with a Syrian terror plot. He also posted a video that essentially said that ISIS was a reasonable response to Western policy and said, “This brother hit the nail on the head”.

Majid Freeman, according to the Telegraph report, has expressed support for Al Qaeda terrorists calling them Shaheed, said that Al Aqsa will be conquered by Jihad, and expressed sympathy and support to the Al Qaeda cleric who incited terrorist attacks against non-Muslims.

Interestingly, the Telegraph report also reveals that Freeman was questioned by the police but was not been charged with any crime in relation to Aid4Syria.

Majid has, essentially, encouraged European Muslims to “do jihad in Syria,” and has promoted “tributes” to the late Al Qaeda terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki on his Twitter and Facebook accounts – this screenshot was posted by Sam Westrop in his expose.

Majid Freeman and his links with organisations connected to Al Qaeda, IHH – Is there a PFI connection?

At the heart of this question, are three so-called charities that were ‘working’ in Syria – Aid4Syria, Al Fatiha Global (Aid4Syria’s parent organisation), IHH, and Children in Deen and One Nation.

It is pertinent to note that Majid Freeman was travelling in the humanitarian convoy to Syria along with these organisations and is personally involved with others like One Nation and Aid4Syria.

Given the involvement of Majid Freeman in the violence against Hindus in Leicester, the misinformation he spread to instigate Muslims to target Hindus, and his terror sympathising views and associations, one has to wonder if there is more to the violence than meets the eye. The fact that IHH was involved in the Syrian convoy, of which Freeman was a part, and that IHH has forged an alliance with the banned radical Islamist organisation PFI in India which works explicitly against Hindus (read this vision document to know about their plans to turn India Islamic and subjugate Hindus) raises far more questions than it answers.