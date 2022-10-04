On Tuesday (October 4), BJP MP (Chandigarh) Kirron Kher issued a statement of clarification after netizens alleged that she wore a mask in the vicinity of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann due to his alcohol breath.

The controversy began last month after the duo was spotted talking to each other at the renaming ceremony of the Chandigarh airport. In a video that went viral on social media, Kher was seen putting on a mask after Mann tried to talk to her from a close distance.

The Chandigarh MP was seen putting on an unpleasant look, prior to covering her face with a grey-coloured mask. Netizens were left wondering whether it had something to do with Bhagwant Mann’s breath.

What did you smell Kirron Kher mam? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YvegES2rcN — Chakradhar Sarangi (@cdsmumbai2022) October 3, 2022

Given that the Punjab CM has run into several controversies in the past due to public intoxication, some social media users assumed that Kher must have been taken aback by Mann’s alcohol breath.

“Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher put on her face mask sitting next to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as his breath stinks of alcohol! A video from the moment has led many to speculate that the AAP leader’s excessive drinking problem is hurting AAP’s reputation,” wrote one user.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher put on her face mask sitting next to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as his breath stinks of alcohol! A video from the moment has led many to speculate that the AAP leader’s excessive drinking problem is hurting AAP’s reputation!@AamAadmiParty @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/OTg28mzdFw — Deshbhakt (@Deshbha26521144) October 3, 2022

Kirron Kher re-uploads video with controversial lyrics, deletes and issues a statement

On Tuesday, Kirron Kher took to Twitter to clarify about the raging controversy surrounding her and the Punjab Chief Minister. However, she uploaded the viral video that was juxtaposed with the song ‘Peg di Waashna’, sung by Amrit Mann.

“Jattan de na nede lagdi, Kehndi peg di waashna aundi (Girl doesn’t come close to Jatt because she says he smells of alcohol),” reads the lyrics of the song. After realising her mistake, Kirron Kher quickly deleted the tweet.

Screengrab of the deleted tweet by Kirron Kher

The BJP MP then issued a statement, excluding the controversial video. She stated, “It is unfortunate to see a video going viral where I am putting on a mask while talking to the Hon’bleCM of Punjab BhagwantMann ji at a public meeting!”

I do so because of low immunity! Please don’t use it for derogatory remarks toward him. Whichever party someone belongs to, we must give them the dignity the office commands! Thank you,” Kirron Kher emphasised.

With her statement, she put all theories, about Bhagwant Mann’s alcohol breath being the reason for wearing the mask, to rest.

It is notable here that Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021 and had to undergo prolonged treatment. The actress turned MP had returned as a judge in the talent show India’s Got Talent in November 2021 and was seen sitting with a full face mask. She had clarified to fans that though she had continued working from home to perform her duties as an MP, she had been advised by doctors to avoid public places as cancer treatment makes patients immunocompromised.