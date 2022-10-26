Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Jammu and Kashmir: Mosque named Masjid Mustafa and a house damaged after catching fire, 2 firefighters injured

According to a fire and emergency department official, the fire broke out at 1:30 am in a two-storey residential building in Sopore's Tarzoo area at Izzat Shah colony and spread to a nearby mosque named Masjid Mustafa. 

OpIndia Staff
Jammu and Kashmir Masjid Mustafa caught fire in Sopore Baramulla
Image: Twitter
12

During the night of Monday-Tuesday, a massive fire damaged a mosque and a residential house in Sopore, Baramulla district, north Kashmir. According to an official, two firefighters were also injured while dousing the fire.

“An LPG cylinder also exploded in the incident, injuring two firefighters identified as Ali Mohammad Reshi and Wajad Ahmad Dar, both of whom are out of danger,” the firefighters said.

Firefighters, with the assistance of locals, managed to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading further. The fire is claimed to have started due to an electric short circuit.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP State Secretary Dr. Farida Khan visited the spot and met with the victims of the mishap. Khan took to Twitter to inform about the same.

“Massive fire gutted a residential house and partially damaged a mosque in Izzat Shah Colony, Tarzoo, Sopore. On receiving the information, reached the spot and met the victims to help them get immediate relief packages,” she tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

