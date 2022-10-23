Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan says ‘Kerala is replacing Punjab as the capital of drugs’

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stated at a book launch event on Saturday that the state was replacing Punjab as the “capital of drugs” and that he was ashamed that the southern state’s two major sources of revenue were lottery and liquor.

Governor Khan, who is at odds with the Left government over a slew of issues, including university appointments, said that while everyone was campaigning against alcohol consumption, Kerala was encouraging it.

“Here, we’ve decided that the lottery and alcohol are sufficient for our development. What a disgrace for a state with a literacy rate of 100%. I am ashamed to be the head of state. What exactly is the lottery? You are robbing people. You are causing your people to become alcohol addicts. Do you know what the position is today? Kerala is replacing Punjab as the capital of drugs. Everyone does anti-alcohol campaigns, yet here, alcohol intake is encouraged. What a shame?” Khan stated that at a book launch event.

Khan made these remarks at a book launch event for Advocate VK Beeran’s book, CH Muhammed Koya: Ariyatha Kathakal, about Kerala’s former Chief Minister CH Muhammed Koya.

In September, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan indulged in a war of words. Khan had slammed the ruling LDF for relying heavily on lottery and liquor sales to generate revenue.

On Saturday, Khan raised the issue of the appointment of vice-chancellors to several universities in Kerala, claiming that the Supreme Court had previously stated that the appointment of vice-chancellors was the responsibility of the Governor.

He stated that the state government has no part in it and that any legislation passed by the government should be in conformity with the provisions of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

“Human sacrifices are happening in Kerala,” Khan stated, referring to a recent human sacrifice case in the state. “How can you put these criminals with Kerala’s ordinary people?”

Khan also slammed Kerala ministers who questioned his authority, claiming that a state minister had wondered whether a governor from Uttar Pradesh could understand Kerala’s education system.

“…The Supreme Court made it obvious yesterday. Don’t say the same thing about the Supreme Court’s honorable judges because they just ruled against your appointment as VC of Kerala Technical University,” Khan said.

The Supreme Court gave its verdict on Friday on a case filed against Dr Rajasree MS’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (APJAKTU). The bench, which included Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar, ruled that Dr. Rajasree’s appointment to the job, which was announced in 2019, breached University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.