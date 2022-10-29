On Friday, the Kerala Court issued a preliminary injunction barring the makers of the Kannada movie named ‘Kantara’ from streaming the ‘Varaha Roopam’ in theaters or other platforms. This is after a Kerala-based music band named Thaikkudam Bridge filed a complaint alleging that the song was plagiarized from its song named ‘Navarasam’ which was released in the year 2015.

According to the reports, the Principal District Court at Kozhikode issued the order against Hombale Films, Rishab Shetty, Prithviraj Productions, the producer, director, and Kerala distributor of the film respectively. Further, streaming platforms such as Amazon Music, Spotify, Wynk Music, and JioSaavn have also been barred from playing the song on their platforms.

Earlier, Thaikkudam Bridge took to social media to announce that the song was allegedly plagiarized and that they were intending to take legal action against the makers of Kantara. “The unavoidable similarities between our IP ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam’ in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint, the line between ‘Inspired’ and ‘Plagiarized’ is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this”, they had said.

However, the band also shared the news of the temporary injunction by the Court on Instagram. “The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge (sic)”, the post by Thaikkudam Bridge read.

Meanwhile, advocate Satish Murthi, appearing for the band stated that the Court issued the order after expressing preliminary satisfaction with the plaintiff’s case. Murthi further stated that Kantara’s music director, Ajaneesh Loknath, has publicly admitted to being inspired by the song ‘Navarasam’. The plaintiff contended that the similarities between the two songs were not a mere coincidence or superficial, but rather significant, and thus it was a case of intentional plagiarism, resulting in an infringement of the rights guaranteed by the Copyright Act of 1957.

The Kannada film Kantara, which translates to “Mysterious Forest,” is written, directed, and starred by Rishab Shetty. It was made by Hombale Films (KGF Franchise). The film’s production values, performances, and breathtaking Western Ghats scenery in Karnataka keep you hooked to your seat for 2.5 hours. The film highlights the diverse customs and cultures that exist in coastal Karnataka, like Bhoota Kola (Spirit/Deity Worship) and Kambala (Buffalo Racing on Slushy Paddy Fields). Keradi, Rishab’s hometown, served as the film’s location.

The story begins with a backdrop from the 19th century about a king who promised to give a tribal people a piece of land in exchange for their diety Panjurli (Wild Boar Spirit), which he believed to have brought him peace and happiness. In addition to the diety Panjurli, Shivagana also has a Karnika (influence) known as diety Guliga, which is worshipped in the shape of a sacred stone.

Both deities are worshipped together here. In contrast to Panjurli, who is revered as the God of Prosperity and Guidance, Guliga is a Kshetrapala/Kshetrapalaka (Lit. Protector of the place/field) is ferocious, violent, and unforgiving. The main plot of the film is, driven by the greed of the King’s successors to reclaim the land granted to the tribal people and the Forest Department’s efforts to protect the wildlife and trees in the forest from hunting and deforestation by tribals, respectively.