Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has now alleged that three senior CPI(M) leaders sought sexual favours from her. Talking to Manorama News on Friday, Swapna named two of them, former minister Kadakampalli Surendran and former Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, calling the womanisers. She added that she refused their advances as she was in a powerful position, but ordinary woman will be forced to give in to their demands.

“Womanizer, pathetic, childish, cheap, frustrated gentlemen. How can they do such things while being ministers? The Police and the Crime Branch should monitor the phones of ministers. People like Sreeramakrishnan are frustrated,” Swapna Suresh said, according to local media reports.

“A separate platform should be opened for them to satisfy their sexual interests. Else, they will ask those women of poor families to lie down with them when they go in search of jobs. They approached me in a similar manner, although I was in a powerful position. Then just think of the plight of ordinary women and girls,” she further said.

In the interview, Swapna Suresh also claimed that she has evidence against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, and she will reveal the same when the time comes. She said that there will be nuclear bomb in the second part of her biography. She also claimed to have evidence against controversial IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was suspended for involvement in the gold suspension case, but was reinstated later.

Both Congress and BJP attacked the left government after the interview. Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that Suresh’s allegations should be considered as legal evidence and immediate action should be taken against the accused named by her. “Why the CPI(M) and the Chief Minister are not reacting to the charges raised by Swapna Suresh. She is talking with evidence. A case should be registered and the charges should be probed. There is absolutely no doubt about it,” he said.

On the other hand, Congress party also demanded action against the CPI(M) leaders. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran said, “Let the accused CPI(M) leaders prove their innocence. We are not saying now that they are guilty. But if there is an allegation, it should be investigated. The government and the police should be ready for that.”