A case of love jihad has been reported in the Shikohabad police station jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. On Friday, October 28, the Shikohabad police filed an FIR against one Shahrukh based on a complaint lodged by a police officer of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UP-PAC). The cop accused Shahrukh of blackmailing his daughter with obscene recordings, forcing her to convert to Islam, and threatening to behead his family if she did not comply.

On the basis of the victim’s father’s complaint, the police have filed an FIR against Shahrukh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, under sections 366 and 506 of the IPC, as well as section 66 of the IT Act 2008. According to Firozabad Additional SP Ranvijay, the police have launched a search operation to nab the accused. Along with this, evidence is being gathered on which further inquiry and action will be taken.

According to the FIR, the accused befriended the victim on Facebook. On September 24 2022, Shahrukh managed to convince the victim to run away with him. He reportedly took her to Amroha and then started forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him. To accomplish this, he repeatedly threatened to post the victim’s private photo on social media. During this time, Shahrukh also persuaded the victim to sign certain documents.

One day, while in Shahrukh’s custody, the victim, by chance, got the opportunity to call her mother and she returned home after speaking with her. However, even after she returned, Shahrukh continued to pressurise her to convert to Islam and marry him.

The father said in the complaint, that Shahrukh also threatened to behead his daughter and other family members if she refused to convert and marry him.

The victim’s father added that following his daughter’s abduction in September, he remained silent for a long time fearing social ostracism, but he is now forced to report to the police due to the death threats received by the family.

The FIR copy is in the possession of Opindia.

The victim’s father further stated in his complaint that the accused Shahrukh has created numerous fake social media identities and uses those to send threatening messages to the victim on a daily basis. Shahrukh threatens to kill not just his family members, but also the boy with whom he would ever marry.

The victim’s disturbed father expressed concern that his daughter was becoming mentally disturbed as a result of the constant harassment and stated that if his daughter ever takes extreme measures such as committing suicide due to stress, Shahrukh should be held accountable.

Meanwhile, according to the Hindi daily Patrika, the victim has verified that Shahrukh made three or four fake Instagram accounts and uploaded her indecent videos and photos on those accounts. The accused has further been threatening the victim over the phone, saying that if she does not marry him and convert to Islam, he will behead her, her brother, and her father.

