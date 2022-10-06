Saturday, October 8, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: Kannauj youth Aarif becomes Amit, befriends a Hindu woman, promises job, then rapes her, later blackmails her to convert to Islam

As per reports, Aarif's family members also threatened the victim to convert to Islam and have a nikah (Islamic wedding) with Aarif.

​​Bareilly
Grooming Jihad (illustration copy)
Kannauj resident Aarif pretended to be a Hindu youth named Amit, befriended a woman and promised her a job in the Railways. After that he allegedly called her to a hotel and raped her. The woman has alleged that he even threatened her with consequences if she would not convert her religion to Islam and marry him, he would release her compromising videos.

On basis of the complaint, police has filed a case against four accused and has started further investigation.

As per reports, the girl is a student of B.Sc. and Nahar Ghati Miyan Ganj resident Aarif befriended her by giving his name as Amit about six months back. They then started talking on phone. During this time, he also got her video in compromising position. In her complaint, the woman has said that the Aarif and his family members came to her house and threatened her while forcing her to change her religion. They also tried to force her to have nikah (Islamic wedding) with Aarif.

According to reports, SP Kunwar Anupam Singh said that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail. A case has been registered against Aarif alias Tanveer Mirza, his cousin Noor Alam, brother Shehnaz and sister in law Baby and further investigation is underway.

