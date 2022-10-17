Monday, October 17, 2022
Bhora Kalan Masjid case: VHP says Muslim outsiders are doing land jihad, asks Maulanas to pack their bags

The remark was made in conjunction with allegations that the Muslim community is attempting to grab land and engage in land jihad under the cover of restoration work.

VHP on Land Jihad in Haryana
VHP general secretary Surendra Jain (Image Source: Telegraph)
2

On Sunday, October 16, Surendra Jain, the joint general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, advised Muslim clerics to “pack their belongings” from Bhora Kalan after the recent controversy there. The remark was made in conjunction with allegations by the Hindu outfit that the Muslim community is attempting to grab land under the cover of restoration work in the Bhora Kalan village in Gurugram, Haryana.

Addressing a crowd at the ‘Trishul Deeksha’ program organized by the VHP in Manesar, Jain alleged that Muslims illegally captured the land in Gurugram’s Bhora Kalan village. He alleged that the Muslims in the village had entered the premises under the pretext of renovations and ultimately captured it.

The VHP leader was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “12-13 years ago, only three Muslim families had come to Bhora Kalan and sought permission to offer namaz at a land meant for grazing goats… there was an understanding that no maulvi or anyone from outside would come. But slowly, people from outside started coming and tried to build a mosque.”

“Koi apke ghar mein ghuskar masjid banaega, aap sweekar karoge? (If someone walks into your house and starts building a mosque, will you allow it?) What happened in Bhora Kalan can happen tomorrow in Gurgaon, Manesar, Haryana, and the country. They want to convert the whole nation. Ye ibadat nahi, jihad hai (this is not Namaaz, this is jihad),” Jain added.

Surendra Jain issued a warning to the Muslim community, saying, “I want to tell those maulvis, pack up your belongings or else the people of Manesar will not leave you… Ye Hindu rashtra tha, hai aur rahega.”

Notably, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has long expressed concerns over the growing threat of land and love jihad, unlawful religious conversions, temple demolition, and hate speeches against Hindu beliefs and deities across the country. In fact, the Hindu organisation has stated that it intends to enroll more than one crore members by 2024 and increase its (Shakhas) units to one lakh, with 15 lakh Karyakartas striving to combat such threats.

