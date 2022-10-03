The Meerut police have arrested the two main accused Asif and the 40-year-old Faimidu Nat who brutally beheaded the 20-year-old Hindu man Deepak Tyagi in Parikshitgarh in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on September 27, 2022. Faimidu was the father of the Muslim girl with whom Deepak Tyagi was allegedly in a relationship.

Reportedly, the duo’s arrest came after the police recovered the severed head of the deceased youth, five days after his headless body was found in a sugarcane field. Furthermore, the police team also recovered the murder weapon (a sword) the accused had used to behead Deepak Tyagi.

According to the police, the victim’s illicit relationship with the married daughter of Faimidu Nat led to the murder. The Meerut police department took to Twitter to share the recent update on the case.

“Deepak was killed with a sword. His severed head was discovered about five kilometres from the field where his corpse was discovered. The accused men plotted the crime in such a manner so that the victim could not be identified by the investigating authorities,” Rohit Sangwan, SSP Meerut, told the media.

He further informed that Deepak Tyagi was in an inebriated state on the night of the murder. The accused saw this as an opportunity to attack and kill him.

“At night, an inebriated Deepak was resting near a tubewell in the village when the accused men attacked him,” he claimed. Both accused have been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for murder), SSP Sangwan said.

20-year-old Hindu man Deepak Tyagi beheaded in Meerut allegedly over relationship with a Muslim girl

Notably, on the morning of September 27, the headless body of a young man, identified as Deepak Tyagi was found in the Parikshitgarh area of Meerut. Deepak Tyagi’s father filed a complaint against unknown attackers. The police started interrogation by taking six people of Ahmedpur Badhala into custody.

As per a report, Deepak Tyagi had an affair with the daughter of Zehmeet. Deepak’s family members had opposed this relation but to no avail.

Deepak Tyagi was the youngest of Dhirendra aka Bhagatji’s four daughters and two sons. The family of Deepak Tyagi has refused to conduct the last rites until the head is found.