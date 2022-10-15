Saturday, October 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFormer Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a mosque

The former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court suffered serious injuries in the targeted shooting as he was leaving the mosque, according to a senior Pak police official. According to DIG Police Nazeer Ahmed Kurd, he had just concluded his prayers and was leaving the mosque when he was shot by unidentified assailants.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court shot dead
Image: Daily Pakistan
9

In Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province, a former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court reportedly died after being shot as he left a mosque after Friday evening prayers. Muhammad Noor Maskanzai, who had sustained several gunshot wounds, passed away on the way to a Quetta hospital, some 280 kilometres from Kharan, the place where he had been shot.

The former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court suffered serious injuries in the targeted shooting as he was leaving the mosque, according to a senior Pak police official. According to DIG Police Nazeer Ahmed Kurd, he had just concluded his prayers and was leaving the mosque when he was shot by unidentified assailants.

He said that two other people were critically hurt in the shooting and were in critical condition at the hospital. One of the most hazardous areas in the Balochistan province is Kharan, which has been the target of an ongoing terror campaign by rebel and anti-government terrorist organisations.

In the recent year, there has been an upsurge in deadly assaults against security officers and facilities, as well as foreign nationals and natives from neighbouring provinces. According to sources, earlier in the day, a remote-controlled bomb attack in Mastung killed three people and injured four others, with the probable target being a high-profile tribal leader and politician who escaped unharmed.

This comes in the wake of the country’s worsening situation on the ground. Pakistan’s State Minister for Law, Shahadat Hussain, said earlier this month that terrorist activity had increased significantly. According to an Islamabad-based think tank, September saw the largest number of terror occurrences in Pakistan this year, owing to the resumption of strikes by the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

September saw 42 terrorist strikes, representing a 35% rise over August. The Pakistani think tank also discovered a 106% surge in violence in the former Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces (KP). According to the think tank, terrorists carried out 31 strikes throughout Pakistan in August of this year, killing 37 people and injuring 55 others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Story behind full-page ad asking USA to ban Nirmala Sitharaman, former SC Judges, ED officials, others: Magnitsky Act, UPA era deal and a fugitive

Dibakar Dutta -

Tamil Nadu: Royal Challengers Bangalore fan stabs supporter of Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians for mocking RCB’s ex-captain Virat Kohli

OpIndia Staff -

After Rajasthan HC denied bail to Gauhar Chisti, Nadeem Ansari, who posted a video depicting Nupur Sharma’s beheading, granted bail by Allahabad HC

OpIndia Staff -

Torch bearers of freedom of speech and the press, Congress, threatens to take action against ScoopWhoop over old memes of Rahul Gandhi: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Human Sacrifice: Police scrutinizing accused Mohammad Shafi’s financial dealings, Shafi travelled across Kerala, searched SM for targets

OpIndia Staff -

“The mob intended to kill Hindus”: Delhi court frames charges against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and 5 others in 2020 Delhi riot case

OpIndia Staff -

UK: Britain-based Hindu group writes to PM Liz Truss over targeted hate crimes against Hindus, seeks urgent action

OpIndia Staff -

‘Europe is garden, rest of the world is jungle’, says EU foreign policy chief, Russia responds by saying ‘garden was built by plundering jungle’

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Protesters reportedly backed by TMC stop NCPCR chief from visiting Hooghly victim’s family, wave black flags

OpIndia Staff -

Constable Ratan Lal murder during Delhi Riots: Accused woman who was absconding for 2 years arrested from Noida

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,593FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com