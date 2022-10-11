On Sunday (October 9), a Hindu man was forcibly converted to Islam by a cleric in the Sindh province of Pakistan, reported ANI News.

The victim was identified as one Ajay Kumar. Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, the General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-e-Sindh, facilitated the forced conversion at the Jamia Islamia Masjid in Larkana city of Sindh.

ANI reported that Ajay seemed unhappy during the process of his coerced conversion to the Islamic Faith. The Islamic country of Pakistan has been a hotbed of religious persecution, especially for those belonging to minority Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities.

Mass conversion of Hindus in Sindh

In July last year, Opindia reported that as many as 60 Hindus were converted en masse to Islam in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

A man, identified as one Abdul Rauf Nizamani, had been the facilitator of the mass conversion process. In a Facebook post, the accused rejoiced, “Alhamdullilah aj meri nigrani me 60 log musalman hui hain inke liye dua karen (Today, 60 people accepted Islam under my watch. Please pray for them).”

Screengrab of the visuals from the mass conversion

According to the Facebook profile of Abdul Rauf Nizamani, he is the Chairman of the Municipal Committee in Matli in Sindh of Pakistan. The accused boasts of a whopping 4,275 followers on his personal profile.

In a video posted by him, the Islamic cleric could be seen making the 60-odd Hindus chant Kalma (Islamic oath of allegiance) and ensuring their full-fledged conversion.

In a subsequent video, the said Islamic cleric could be seen claiming that it was their recitation of the first-ever Namaz. “The only objective in the life of a Muslim is to make Allah happy. Only then, the purpose of your life will be fulfilled. Only the lives of those, approved by Allah, move forward,” the cleric could be seen speaking to the new converts.