While senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has led the charge against corporate tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, his loyalist and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot invited Gautam Adani to the two-day “Invest Rajasthan Summit”, which began at JECC Campus in Jaipur on Friday and showered praise on the industrialist.

During the summit, when Adani informed that he had invested over Rs 35,000 crore in the state and an investment of another Rs 50,000 crore is under implementation, Congress senior leader Gehlot lauded the business tycoon and referred to him as ‘bhai’.

“Gautam Bhai was speaking about Gujarat. Gujaratis have always been very capable, even pre-independence. It had industrialisation even before independence. Maharashtra-Gujarat has always been economically well off,” Rajasthan CM said, adding, “I’ll speak about Rajasthan. The state faced drought and famine for centuries. There used to be migration. Gautam Bhai, one should appreciate the courage of Rajasthanis. Your state was in good condition, now we hear Gautam Adani is among the top two richest people in the world.”

Jaipur | Gautam bhai was speaking about Gujarat. Gujaratis have always been very capable,even pre-independence. It had industrialisation even before independence.Maharashtra-Gujarat have always been economically well off: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, at Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit pic.twitter.com/OoNxRRQ1KX — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

Given Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Adani, BJP was quick to point out Congress’ hypocrisy, and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya warned that a rebellion is building inside Gandhi’s ranks.

“In another sign of revolt and brewing discontent against the Gandhis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invites Gautam Adani for the investor summit. He is given a seat right next to the CM. This is an open message to Rahul Gandhi, who doesn’t tire berating Adani-Ambani, to back off…,” Tweeted Amit Malviya.

In another sign of revolt and brewing discontent against the Gandhis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invites Gautam Adani for the investor summit. He is given a seat right next to the CM. This is an open message to Rahul Gandhi, who doesn’t tire berating Adani-Ambani, to back off… pic.twitter.com/ycdCoBcxi1 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 7, 2022

‘The country is being run by crony capitalists’: Rahul Gandhi’s persistent tirade against Ambanis and Adanis

In his speeches, Rahul Gandhi has often made Adani-Ambani jibes, alleging that they both run the country. In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the former Congress president accused PM Modi of helping his ‘two friends’, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Continuing his tirade against the top industrialist, Rahul Gandhi, last month, during his interaction with the media in Ernakulam in Kerala as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra insulted a female journalist from NDTV because the controversial media house is being acquired by the Adani group.

Rahul Gandhi had said that only 2-3-4 big industrialists can do anything they want, like running ports and airports, working on agriculture, building silos, and other people don’t get any help from banks and the government.

Last year in December too, while addressing the gathering during a rally organized by Congress in Jaipur, Rahul Gandhi had said, “Airports, coal mines, supermarkets, wherever you see, only two people are visible. Adani Ji and Ambani Ji.” Interestingly, as reports emerged that the Rajasthan government had given land to Adani Group for the solar plant, Rahul Gandhi’s speeches against Adani started making rounds on social media platforms.

While the Rajasthan-led Congress government has invited Gautam Adani to the investment summit, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Adani group Chairman only last month, asking, “Who gives him money to develop businesses?”

Adani’s investments in Rajasthan

Gautam Adani addressed the “Invest Rajasthan Summit” and in his speech, he informed about the investment by the Adani group in Rajasthan. He said, “It is a privilege to be attending this Summit and have this opportunity to talk about the existing presence and future plans of the Adani Group in this magnificent Land of Kings. Sitting next door in Gujarat, I am privileged to have a ringside view of Rajasthan’s social upliftment and the state’s economic growth.”

“Combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional Rs 65,000 Cr in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs.” – @gautam_adani, Chairman, Adani Group, at the @InvestRajasthan 2022 Summit in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/JqJ1Clw7hD — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) October 7, 2022

Gautam Adani added, “The Adani Group has already invested over Rs 35,000 Cr across multiple industrial sectors in the state of Rajasthan. Combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional Rs 65,000 Cr in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs. The Adani Group is also making one of the world’s largest bets on Energy Transition. We are betting on green hydrogen, given our ability to generate the most inexpensive solar and wind power.