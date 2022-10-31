On Sunday, the Rajasthan Police arrested a container driver who was smuggling 31 cows on the Agra-Mumbai Highway and taking them to slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh. The driver was arrested after the Bajrang Dal members chased the container and informed the Mania Police station about cow smuggling. The Police then reached the spot and freed 31 cows from the container and arrested the accused.

According to the reports, the police have also seized the vehicle in which the cows were being smuggled. Bajrang Dal leader Ram Sharma confirmed the incident and said that the Bajrang Dal members received information that cows from Dholpur village of Rajakhera district of Rajasthan were being stuffed in a container and were being taken to the slaughterhouses of Uttar Pradesh.

“Members of Bajrang Dal reached the spot after being informed about the incident. On seeing us, the smugglers tried to flee with the container. While the members kept on chasing the container and the smugglers, some of them called the Dholpur and Mania Police stations. The Police then blocked the container before Mania town, on the Agra Mumbai National Highway. The police placed the barricades on the highway and arrested the accused. Also, 31 cows were freed which included 28 Nandis and 3 cows”, Sharma added.

Mania police station in-charge Lakhan Singh also verified the series of events and said that a cow smuggler who was driving the vehicle has been arrested from the spot. “All the cows have been freed and are in the Gaushala located in Bijauli village at present. Arrangement of fodder and water has also been made for the cows at the cowshed”, he added.

The Police have registered a case against the accused and have seized the vehicle. The police have also begun an investigation into the case and have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, of 1960.