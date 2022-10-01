Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is contesting for the post of Congress President, is accused of copying the logo of Australia’s Network 10 for his manifesto for the upcoming Congress presidential elections. Tharoor had recently presented his manifesto that entailed ten tenets aimed at “revitalizing the congress”.

A Twitter user who goes by the username @unraveaero spotted the plagiarism and tagged the official Twitter handle of Shashi Tharoor. “That 10 is the logo of Australian TV Network 10,” he tweeted.

In his manifesto, Shashi Tharoor outlined his plans to revitalize the party through decentralization and internal restructuring if he wins the election.

The senior politician filed his candidacy at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

Notably, On September 30, Shashi Tharoor sparked outrage after netizens noticed that the manifesto depicted a distorted map of India, with a portion of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire Lakshadweep missing from India’s map.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor’s manifesto for the election shows a distorted map of India, part of J&K omitted from Dr Tharoor’s manifesto.



The huge gaffe was rectified by Shashi Tharoor’s office after it was brought to their attention, but they showed no remorse for their egregious blunder. Tharoor’s office tweeted an updated map of India shortly after publishing the initial manifesto that included the previously deleted region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tharoor opted to criticise the BJP and everyone else who pointed out that he had distorted the Indian map, despite the fact that he had made the error himself.

Shashi Tharoor on party ‘high-command’

In an exclusive interview with ABP News on September 30, Tharoor stated that the “high command” culture’s expiry date has come closer. He said that it was time for the party to make decisions from the bottom up rather than the top down. Earlier, he claimed, every decision was made at the top, which was improper. Tharoor responded, “Elections in our party are very good for India’s democracy,” when asked why he was contesting. This is not a fight of enemies, we have worked together. Elections are being fought amicably by all parties. India needs a strong opposition.”.