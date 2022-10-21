Sherlyn Chopra files case of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan

Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who had previously accused Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual assault during the MeToo movement, has filed a police complaint against him for criminal intimidation and sexual harassment. She says that Khan is a persistent offender and a sexual predator, but despite her repeated demands, the Bigg Boss producers didn’t throw Khan off the show.

#WATCH | Sherlyn Chopra files Police complaint, accuses #SajidKhan of sexual harassment-criminal intimidation in ’05



Says,”Didn’t have courage earlier to file complaint against a big name like him, after #MeToo women stepped forward. He should be jailed”



(Note: Graphic content) pic.twitter.com/dPrC6p4rCF — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

“I have recently filed a complaint against #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan for sexual exploitation, criminal force and criminal intimidation,” Chopra told the news agency ANI. “The first thing that the police asked me was when this incident happened, to which I replied that it happened in 2005. They asked me why it took me so long to reach out to them. I said that back then I did not have the courage to file a sexual exploitation complaint against a big name like Sajid Khan,” she added.

“I’m not looking to settle the scores with Sajid, I just want to make sure that no other woman falls victim to a molester like Sajid Khan. I’m waiting for ‘Bigg Boss’ makers to call me and the women who are Sajid’s victims, to the reality show just for one day,” Chopra further added while talking to reporters.

Furthering her allegations against Sajid Khan, Chopra said, “Anyone can read those media interviews or go on social media to know how #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan behaved inappropriately with those women. He asked some of them about sex, like how many times a day you have sex, how many boyfriends they have, and he showed me his genitals and made me touch it. The question that arises is, can a woman not share her pain even years after the incident? Obviously, she can. Back then, I did not have the courage, but today I do. Today, I feel that be it Sajid Khan or Raj Kundra, if they have done wrong, I can raise my voice against them.”

Finally, Sherlyn Chopra stated that she wanted Sajid Khan to be imprisoned, much like Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree rape in February 2020. He received a 23-year prison term in a decision that was applauded by the #MeToo movement supporters.

Sherlyn Chopra had earlier revealed disturbing details about director Sajid Khan, including the fact that she was forced to touch his private parts. “When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know what a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis” She explained.

Sajid Khan, who was sidelined in the profession after sexual harassment allegations were levelled against him, is making a comeback on the reality show Bigg Boss. Following the news of Sajid’s participation in Bigg Boss, there has been much outrage on social media and everywhere else.