Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSherlyn Chopra files police complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan for criminal intimidation and sexual...
CrimeEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Sherlyn Chopra files police complaint against filmmaker Sajid Khan for criminal intimidation and sexual harassment: Here is what she said

Sherlyn Chopra stated that she wanted Sajid Khan to be imprisoned, much like Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree rape in February 2020. He received a 23-year prison term in a decision that was applauded by the #MeToo movement supporters.

OpIndia Staff
Sherlyn Chopra files case of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan
Sherlyn Chopra (Left), Sajid Khan (Right).
4

Actress Sherlyn Chopra, who had previously accused Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual assault during the MeToo movement, has filed a police complaint against him for criminal intimidation and sexual harassment. She says that Khan is a persistent offender and a sexual predator, but despite her repeated demands, the Bigg Boss producers didn’t throw Khan off the show.

“I have recently filed a complaint against #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan for sexual exploitation, criminal force and criminal intimidation,” Chopra told the news agency ANI. “The first thing that the police asked me was when this incident happened, to which I replied that it happened in 2005. They asked me why it took me so long to reach out to them. I said that back then I did not have the courage to file a sexual exploitation complaint against a big name like Sajid Khan,” she added.

“I’m not looking to settle the scores with Sajid, I just want to make sure that no other woman falls victim to a molester like Sajid Khan. I’m waiting for ‘Bigg Boss’ makers to call me and the women who are Sajid’s victims, to the reality show just for one day,” Chopra further added while talking to reporters.

Furthering her allegations against Sajid Khan, Chopra said, “Anyone can read those media interviews or go on social media to know how #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan behaved inappropriately with those women. He asked some of them about sex, like how many times a day you have sex, how many boyfriends they have, and he showed me his genitals and made me touch it. The question that arises is, can a woman not share her pain even years after the incident? Obviously, she can. Back then, I did not have the courage, but today I do. Today, I feel that be it Sajid Khan or Raj Kundra, if they have done wrong, I can raise my voice against them.”

Finally, Sherlyn Chopra stated that she wanted Sajid Khan to be imprisoned, much like Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree rape in February 2020. He received a 23-year prison term in a decision that was applauded by the #MeToo movement supporters.

Sherlyn Chopra had earlier revealed disturbing details about director Sajid Khan, including the fact that she was forced to touch his private parts. “When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know what a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis” She explained.

Sajid Khan, who was sidelined in the profession after sexual harassment allegations were levelled against him, is making a comeback on the reality show Bigg Boss. Following the news of Sajid’s participation in Bigg Boss, there has been much outrage on social media and everywhere else.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,873FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com