After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded images of Hindu Gods on currency notes, now a leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena has demanded photo of Bal Thackeray on Indian banknotes. On 27th October 2022, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab said that he wants Balasaheb Thackeray’s photo on currency notes. Anil Parab made this remark while speaking with the media on various issues.

Anil Parab said, “The Shiv Sena has not made any official demand for whose photo should be on the note. Shiv Sena is a party of the poor, so Shiv Sena does not go into all this mess. But if you ask me whose photo should be there, I will say that it should be of Balasaheb Thackeray. The reason is that if everyone wants his leader’s photo, then I am from the Shiv Sena. I would like to think that there should be a photo of Balasaheb.”

Anil Parab added, “But my feelings don’t matter. In the end, it is the government that decides what should be on it. These are deliberately created disputes.”

Amid these demands for various photos on banknotes, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam has demanded the images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Veer Savarkar, Babasaheb Ambedkar and PM Narendra Modi to be printed on notes. He made the ‘proposal’ by posting morphed images of Rs 500 note showing the image of these four personalities.

He wrote, “Akhand Bharat, Naya Bharat, Mahan Bharat. Jai Shri Ram. Jai Mata Di” in the tweet. In following tweets, the BJP leader without naming Kejriwal said that some leaders are demanding the pictures of deities on notes motivated by petty politics ahead of elections. ‘They remember our gods only in elections’, he said. Rama Kadam said that images of Shivaji and Amnedakar on notes will inspire crores of people in the country, and it can’t be denied.

On Modi, he said, “How can we ignore Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s great sacrifice, dedication and hard work as he makes the country proud across the globe? Not only the country but the whole world will remember the efforts of Modiji in making India great till thousands of Yugas and Manvantara (the age of Manu)”.

For the past two days, there has been a lot of controversy over the currency notes in India and the photo of MK Gandhi on these notes. All this controversy started with a demand made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to PM and the Central government to include images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes. Kejriwal said that he wants everyone in India should be rich and sometimes, no matter how much one tries, something falls short. “Efforts are fruitful only when we have blessings of gods and goddesses,” he said.

“Day before yesterday was Diwali. We all prayed to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. We prayed for health, wealth and prosperity. We know how businessmen have images of Lord Ganesh and Lakshmiji in their rooms and before starting their work pray to them. Today I want to appeal to Central government and Prime Minister to include Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on the Indian currency. The image of Gandhi ji can be as it is. To improve our economy we need to make a lot more efforts but we also need blessings of our gods and goddesses,” he said while addressing media.

Kejriwal further said that MK Gandhi’s image should remain as it is, but if the other side has images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi, the entire country will be blessed. He added that the current currency notes can be kept as is but the new notes which are printed can have the images of Hindu god and goddess.

He claimed that Indonesia, a country with 85% Muslim population and only 2% Hindu population but even they have Lord Ganesh image on their currency notes. “Hence I feel that this is an important step that the central government should take up,” he said. He added that the idea struck him when he was doing Lakshmi Pujan on Diwali night.

