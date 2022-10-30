Sunday, October 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsT20 World Cup: Pakistanis cheer for India against South Africa to keep Pakistan’s chances...
SportsCricketFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

T20 World Cup: Pakistanis cheer for India against South Africa to keep Pakistan’s chances of survival in the tournament alive

Pakistani fans had to support Bangladesh in the morning, Pakistan in the afternoon and India in the evening at T20 ICC World Cup in the hope of their team remaining in the tournament

OpIndia Staff
pakistani
Pakistani fans tweeted in support if team India. Image Source: Cricket Addictor
17

The ICC World T20 Cricket Championship going on in Australia is unfolding with every exciting twist and turn it can. One such incident came in the course of the series when on October 30, Pakistanis were found cheering for team India to win its match against South Africa so that Pakistan’s chances of survival in the limited-overs world cup remain alive.

On October 30, three matches were scheduled in the super 12 league of the World Cup. Three Asian countries Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India were scheduled to play their matches against Zimbabwe, Netherlands, and South Africa respectively. For Pakistan to survive in the tournament, it was necessary for Pakistan to win against the Netherlands. Not only this, Pakistan’s fate is dependent on the results of the other two matches. Pakistan cannot advance in the World Cup unless Bangladesh defeats Zimbabwe and India win against South Africa. Therefore, Pakistani fans cheered for the teams of India and Bangladesh along with their country team. Twitter was flooded with posts regarding the same.

In two matches of the day that have already concluded, Pakistan defeated Netherlands, and Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe. However, the India – South Africa match is still going on and is headed for a nail-biting finish.

Former Pakistani Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria tweeted, “Jai Shree Ram! Hum Ram Bharosay Pakistan India Bharosay to stay alive in World Cup.” It means ‘Jai Shree Ram! We rely on Ram and Pakistan relies on India to stay alive in World Cup.’

Usama Janjjua tweeted, “Busy Sunday. In the morning as Bangladeshi, afternoon as a Pakistani, and evening as an Indian.”

It is notable that Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe and Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in their matches. As the top-order Indian batting lineup collapsed against South Africa, the number of tweets supporting India drastically increased. Tweeples also suspected that India is underperforming in this match to keep Pakistan out of the next phases of the series. Janzaib tweeted, “as a Pakistani IND vs SA match is FIXED”.

Furqan Khan posted a sad emoji and wrote in the caption, “India 5 down. African Bowlers have done some serious Damage. Me as a Pakistani.”

Umair Mehboob posted, “From 7 am to 11 am…I prayed for Bangladesh to win. From 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm I prayed for Pakistan to win. And now, I’m praying for India to win against South Africa as a Pakistani. Quite a day indeed!”

Pakistani fans used creativity to support team India so that they persist in the World Cup.

A fan even made a combined flag of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh as Pakistanis had to support all three teams in a day. He wrote, “As a Pakistani” I appreciate this adorable flag because it represents love, peace, harmony, and respect for each other.”

India scored 133 runs in 20 overs losing 9 wickets. At the time of publishing this report, South Africa scored 56 runs at the cost of 3 wickets in 11 overs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
594,016FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com