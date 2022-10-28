Twitter has been in the news for arbitrarily suspending specific handles. Its Leftist bias has been openly admitted, and even flaunted by the previous senior management. Elon Musk finally took over as the owner of the platform and began his first day by firing CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal.

Recently, a popular Right Wing handle @MrSinha_ was suspended by Twitter, for the ‘offense’ of sharing a cat GIF, that was available on Twitter media.

So @MrSinha_ is suspended for replying one of his friend with a gif available on twitter platform.

This is insane @TwitterSupport @TwitterIndia.



Please restore his account asap.@PayalKamat @elonmusk @Rajeev_GoI pic.twitter.com/LVloPJZJFO — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) October 28, 2022

The handle @MrSinha_ had used a cat sketch animation GIF in a reply to one of his friends. There was no text of abuse, racial slurs, or violence in his reply. In the GIF, one cartoon cat was slapping another.

The handle was locked earlier for sharing a GIF of the cartoon character Tom hitting Jerry the mouse.

Many Twitter users have expressed outrage over the arbitrary suspension of @MrSinha_ and have asked Twitter to restore the handle.

So Twitter employees worked overtime to suspend innocent RWs accounts before Elon Musk Enters Twitter HQ



Hey @Twitter @TwitterSupport restore @MrSinha_ account he never targeted or abused anyone — Rajeshwari Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) October 28, 2022

It is notable here that arbitrary suspension of Right Wing accounts has been a constant issue with Twitter. Earlier this year, popular fact-check handle @BefittingFacts was suspended citing ‘violation’ of Twitter rules. Other popular handles like The Skin Doctor and The Angry Lord have also faced suspension from Twitter for alleged policy violations.

The so-called rules, however, often do not apply to Leftist accounts on Twitter which get away with sharing blatant false news, abuse, and threats of violence.

Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss, has been vocal about the platform’s biased approach and has asserted that he would fix the issues, including politically biased censoring and bots.