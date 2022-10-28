Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeSocial MediaTwitter blocks user for Tom and Jerry GIF, then suspends for cat GIF available...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Twitter blocks user for Tom and Jerry GIF, then suspends for cat GIF available on its own platform: Will Elon Musk be able to fix the systemic issues?

The handle @MrSinha_ had used a cat sketch animation GIF in a reply to one of his friends. There was no text of abuse, racial slurs, or violence in his reply. In the GIF, one cartoon cat was slapping another. It was a GIF available on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter suspension of RW accounts
Popular RW account MrSinha_ was suspended for sharing a cat GIF
2

Twitter has been in the news for arbitrarily suspending specific handles. Its Leftist bias has been openly admitted, and even flaunted by the previous senior management. Elon Musk finally took over as the owner of the platform and began his first day by firing CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal.

Recently, a popular Right Wing handle @MrSinha_ was suspended by Twitter, for the ‘offense’ of sharing a cat GIF, that was available on Twitter media.

The handle @MrSinha_ had used a cat sketch animation GIF in a reply to one of his friends. There was no text of abuse, racial slurs, or violence in his reply. In the GIF, one cartoon cat was slapping another.

The handle was locked earlier for sharing a GIF of the cartoon character Tom hitting Jerry the mouse.

Many Twitter users have expressed outrage over the arbitrary suspension of @MrSinha_ and have asked Twitter to restore the handle.

It is notable here that arbitrary suspension of Right Wing accounts has been a constant issue with Twitter. Earlier this year, popular fact-check handle @BefittingFacts was suspended citing ‘violation’ of Twitter rules. Other popular handles like The Skin Doctor and The Angry Lord have also faced suspension from Twitter for alleged policy violations.

The so-called rules, however, often do not apply to Leftist accounts on Twitter which get away with sharing blatant false news, abuse, and threats of violence.

Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss, has been vocal about the platform’s biased approach and has asserted that he would fix the issues, including politically biased censoring and bots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter suspension, Musk takes over, Twitter bird freed
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,962FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com