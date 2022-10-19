Five men allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and tortured a woman from Delhi for two days in the Uttar Pradesh district of Ghaziabad. The accused rapists also inserted an iron rod into her private parts, packed her in a jute bag, and fled after abandoning her on the roadside.

The victim, a resident of Nandnagari in Delhi, was found lying near Ashram Road in Ghaziabad on October 18 and was taken to the GTB hospital. The woman works as a nurse at a Hospital in Delhi. Police have registered an FIR naming six persons, who have been identified as Dinu, Shahrukh, Javed, Dhola, and Aurangzeb alias Jahir. The police have nabbed 4 people among them so far. The nabbed accused are Shahrukh, Javed, Aurangzeb, and Dinu.

Rajat Jamba, the spokesperson of GTB Hospital informed that on October 18, around 7 am, the victim was brought to the hospital. The victim has been sexually assaulted and has suffered internal injuries. Her condition is stable, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Nipun Agarwal, Superintendent of Police in Ghaziabad, stated, “On October 18, Nandgram (UP) Police received information that a woman was found lying near Ashram Road. She was taken to the hospital by the police. She is a Delhi resident who had come to her brother’s home in Nandgram.”

“After her brother dropped her off, five people she knew took her away and gang-raped her,” SP Agarwal added.

According to the police, the woman was returning to Delhi after attending a birthday party in Ghaziabad on Sunday and her brother had dropped her off at a bus stand. While she was waiting for the bus there, a car approached the woman and five men dragged her into it. They took her to an undisclosed location and allegedly raped her, according to the police.

The accused had a property dispute with the victim: Police

Notably, SP Agarwal also informed that the perpetrators were known to the victim and that the incident could be linked to a property dispute between the parties. He also claimed that the woman recognized all five men who raped her. According to the police, a case involving the property dispute is sub-judice in Delhi’s Karkarduma Court.

“It is being said that they have a property dispute and the matter is sub-judice. We are taking all necessary action,” SP Agarwal said.

The disputed property is located in Durgapuri Shahdara, Delhi, according to the victim’s brother. “My sister bought the property. We also have the registry documents. However, the accused are refusing to give possession. Sister has filed a case. That is why the accused wants to kill her.”

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) seeks action taken report from Ghaziabad Police

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognizance of the horrific incident and requested an action taken report from Ghaziabad Police by October 21.

The woman, a Delhi resident, was discovered “wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part,” the DCW stated.

“In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, the Delhi Commission for Women has received information about a brutal gang rape with a woman.” The Commission has been informed that the survivor lives in Nandnagari, Delhi, and went to Ghaziabad on October 16 to attend a birthday celebration. Four people kidnapped her in a Scorpio car while she was returning home late at night while waiting for an auto-rickshaw. “They took her to an unknown location where another person was also present,” the commission stated in a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Ghaziabad District Police.

According to a report in India Today, the police rejected the DCW chief’s statements, adding that a tongue cleaner was found in her private part. The report also adds that the victim was raped inside the vehicle.