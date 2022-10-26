ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2022 is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand. The 24th match of the Supre 12 round will be played between two teams in Group 2 – Zimbabwe and Pakistan – on October 27 at Perth. Though fans of every sports team want their team to win, sometimes the sports fans have an extra reason to hope that their team will defeat the opponent. Such a situation has evolved in the Zimbabwe-Pakistan match, as one fan from Zimbabwe wants the Zimbabwe cricket team to beat Pakistan in the upcoming match as revenge for sending fake Mr. Bean as a guest in a comedy program in Zimbabwe.

It started with the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board sharing photos of Pakistani cricketers practising for the upcoming match.

Zimbabwean cricket fan Ngugi Chasura replied, “As Zimbabweans, we won’t forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you.”

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

On being asked about the details of his grievances, Ngugi Chasura tweeted, “They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show.”

They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Asif Mohammad is a Pakistani citizen who is a look-alike of Mr. Bean, that is, Rowan Atkinson. Asif Mohammad, supposedly known as Mr Pak Bean, was called to Zimbabwe in 2016 for some programs where he was supposed to entertain the people. According to reports, the performance by the Mr Bean look-alike at the Harare International Conference Centre was a massive flop show, as there was little laughter in the ‘comedy-show’. Despite being labelled as ‘Mr Pak Bean’, he didn’t have any stand-alone act, he had performed with other local artists and delivered a very disappointing performance.

According to Ngugi Chasura, this Mr. Paki Bean’s show was charged $10 per ticket and had no value for money as such. He, therefore, wished for the Pakistani cricket team to be defeated in the world T20 championship match against Zimbabwe so that the Pakistanis get a lesson.

This is tha fuck called Pak Bean who imitates Mr Bean stealing peoples money pic.twitter.com/n5qe50SsWp — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

More tweets and replies revealed that Mr. Pak Bean has also appeared in some advertisements. Taking a jibe at Pakistan’s poor economic condition, Ngugi Chasura replied, “Maybe he is the other source of income to the Pakistan government doing international frauds.”

Maybe he is the other source of income to the Pakistan government doing international frauds — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 26, 2022

Ngugi Chasura was also enraged at the way he was provided police security by the Zimbabwe government with all the protocols when he was in Zimbabwe for the show.

REMEMBERING ‘MR BEAN’ in HARARE _ In Zimbabwe, September 03 2016, they invited a pakistani comedian, Mr. Pak Bean who’s real name is Asif Muhammad and he really, really does look like Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson). He headlined a comedy show at HICC pic.twitter.com/uSK6FeJVfH — earGROUND ® (@earGROUNDzw) March 8, 2021

In the first match at the World T20 championship, India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets on 23rd October 2022.