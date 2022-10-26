Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsZimbabwean fan wants cricket team to beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup as revenge...
SportsCricketNews ReportsVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Zimbabwean fan wants cricket team to beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup as revenge for sending fake Mr. Bean to Zimbabwe

In 2016, Pakistani man Asif Mohammad, known as 'Mr Pak Bean' as some believe he looks like Mr. Bean, had visited Harare for a comedy program and his performance was a massive flop show

OpIndia Staff
pakistan
Pakistani look alike of Mr Bean participated in a show in Zimbabwe. Image Source: Ngugi Chasura Twitter handle
4

ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2022 is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand. The 24th match of the Supre 12 round will be played between two teams in Group 2 – Zimbabwe and Pakistan – on October 27 at Perth. Though fans of every sports team want their team to win, sometimes the sports fans have an extra reason to hope that their team will defeat the opponent. Such a situation has evolved in the Zimbabwe-Pakistan match, as one fan from Zimbabwe wants the Zimbabwe cricket team to beat Pakistan in the upcoming match as revenge for sending fake Mr. Bean as a guest in a comedy program in Zimbabwe.

It started with the official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board sharing photos of Pakistani cricketers practising for the upcoming match.

Zimbabwean cricket fan Ngugi Chasura replied, “As Zimbabweans, we won’t forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you.”

On being asked about the details of his grievances, Ngugi Chasura tweeted, “They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show.”

Asif Mohammad is a Pakistani citizen who is a look-alike of Mr. Bean, that is, Rowan Atkinson. Asif Mohammad, supposedly known as Mr Pak Bean, was called to Zimbabwe in 2016 for some programs where he was supposed to entertain the people. According to reports, the performance by the Mr Bean look-alike at the Harare International Conference Centre was a massive flop show, as there was little laughter in the ‘comedy-show’. Despite being labelled as ‘Mr Pak Bean’, he didn’t have any stand-alone act, he had performed with other local artists and delivered a very disappointing performance.

According to Ngugi Chasura, this Mr. Paki Bean’s show was charged $10 per ticket and had no value for money as such. He, therefore, wished for the Pakistani cricket team to be defeated in the world T20 championship match against Zimbabwe so that the Pakistanis get a lesson.

More tweets and replies revealed that Mr. Pak Bean has also appeared in some advertisements. Taking a jibe at Pakistan’s poor economic condition, Ngugi Chasura replied, “Maybe he is the other source of income to the Pakistan government doing international frauds.”

Ngugi Chasura was also enraged at the way he was provided police security by the Zimbabwe government with all the protocols when he was in Zimbabwe for the show.

In the first match at the World T20 championship, India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets on 23rd October 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,968FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com