The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested an individual named Mohammed Nadeem for setting a police station in Khan Market on fire. The accused who was allegedly in an inebriated state also thrashed three window panes of the police station and later set his bike also on fire. The incident caused severe loss to the police station with its main gate getting completely destroyed.

According to the reports, Nadeem who is a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi also pelted stones at the police station. He was immediately arrested by the police. The incident is said to have happened on Tuesday a couple of days after Nadeem engaged in a brawl with some unknown individual.

On Saturday, Nadeem had gone to the Khan Market area when he picked up an argument with an unknown individual. After the incident, he went back to his residence in Malaviya Nagar. However, he returned to Khan Market on Tuesday with petrol in a bottle and set the Khan Market Police station on fire. He also thrashed the glass windows of the police station by pelting stones on the spot.

“A call was received at around 7.30 am on Tuesday at Tughlak road police station regarding the burning of a bike in front of a police post at Khan Market. The police team immediately reached the spot and found Nadeem under the influence of liquor he was also very aggressive, however, the police team overpowered him. He damaged the police post’s window panes on three sides with bricks. He even put his bike and standees of police on ablaze”, the police confirmed.

The incident caused severe loss to the police station with its main gate getting destroyed. Reports mention that a few important police documents have also been destroyed. The video of the incident went viral over social media showing the Police arresting Nadeem.

In the video Nadeem could also be seen issuing threats while in the police custody. “Saale sab dur rehna, sabke biwi bacchee pata hai mereko, yaha jitni bhi dukane hai na sabke ghar jaanta hu mai. (Stay away from me. I know where people owning business in Khan Market area stay. I know all the family members of these people. Stay away)”, he could be roughly heard saying.

As reported by IANS journalist Atul Krishnan, Nadeem believed to be employed at food delivery service company, Zomato. As per reports, he was recently married and for some reason, his marriage broke. Police has claimed that he was stressed and angry when he set the police station on fire.

A case under section 436 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance), 285 (negligent conduct), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 3/4 prevention of damage to public property Act has been registered.