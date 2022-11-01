On Wednesday, two massive explosions occurred at two bus stations in Jerusalem killing a teenage boy and wounding more than a dozen of Israeli citizens. The blasts were classified by police as a terror bombing strike.

According to the reports, the first explosion happened at around 7 am, during peak commuting hour, near Jerusalem’s main gate in Givat Shaul. The blast injured eighteen persons at the bus stop, two severely and two badly. The victims were transferred to two Jerusalem hospital facilities. The doctors at Shaare Zedek Medical Center later declared one of the victims as dead. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Aryeh Schupak.

The second explosion happened just after 7:30 am near Ramot crossroads, another gateway to Jerusalem. Five persons were transferred to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center after being mildly injured by shrapnel or suffering from anxiety in the second explosion.

The blast was spotted damaging a bus at the terminal. It wasn’t clear if the casualties were at the station or on the bus. The blasts were likely triggered by near-identical remotely detonated explosive devices put in luggage, according to police. Reports further mentioned that the devices were filled with nails to maximize deaths and injuries.

According to the local reports, the Israel Police Commissioner visited the scene this morning and noted that there might have been two attackers. “This is a framework of attack that we haven’t seen for many years,” he said. He also cautioned the citizens to be alert for suspicious packages and said that the Police were searching for other possible devices.

While there are no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack, the Hamas terror group is said to have hailed the attack. “The action conveyed the message to the occupation by saying that our people will stand firm on their land and cling to the path of resistance. The coming days will be intense and more difficult for the enemy, the time has come for the creation of cells that are spread all over Palestine and are ready for a confrontation,” Mohammad Hamada, spokesperson of Hamas was quoted as.

In 2016, the Hamas terrorist organisation was accused of bombing a bus in Jerusalem, injuring 21 passengers. In 2011, a backpack bomb exploded at a bus stop outside the Jerusalem International Convention Center, killing two people and wounding hundreds more.

The blasts today occurred amid increased tensions following a spate of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have killed 29 people ever since the beginning of the year. Several stabbings and attempted stabbings have occurred in Jerusalem in recent months, especially in the Old City. Last month, a Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli soldier at a checkpoint in Jerusalem. Following the assaults, the military began a large anti-terror offensive in the West Bank in the spring.

In the current case also, the Israeli Police said the explosions were suspected Palestinian attacks. Security forces are scouring the area for suspects in connection with the blasts. Following the initial bomb, police have also cordoned down Route 1. Further investigations into the case are underway.