Adipurush’s release likely to be delayed as makers to rework VFX after severe backlash: Reports

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is likely to be delayed as makers are reportedly reworking the VFX after the teaser received severe backlash on social media. The first trailer for the film, which was released on Dusshera in October, resulted in a massive meme fest on social media due to the animation-like visual effects and was trashed for its poor casting and weird retelling of Hindu epic Ramayana.

Adipurush was anticipated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Sankranti (January 12, 2023). However, now the reports suggest that the makers of the film are considering revamping certain sequences of the film which might result in the delay of the film’s release.

Talking about the reworking of the film’s VFX and delay in release, trade analyst Girish Johar took to Twitter and wrote, “In another trade rumour / buzz … #Adipurush is being reworked.. especially the effects & CG work…so it may not also not release in Summer 2023 … additionally it may now cost ₹80~100crs more !!!!! #Prabhas.”

Although no official announcement has been made regarding Adipurush’s delay in release. According to reports, if everything goes as planned, the film will now be released in August 2023.

The film has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Notably, the film’s teaser had received severe backlash from netizens who were quick to call out the video game-like VFX and Saif Ali who plays Ravan in the film giving the look and vibe of an Islamic invader, like the Mughals. In one of the scenes, Saif Ali Khan was seen riding a giant monster bat, which looked nothing more than a cheap copy of the Night King from the popular HBO series Game Of Thrones, where he rides a zombie dragon, as pointed out by the netizens.

As demon king Ravan who had a golden palace in Lanka, the dark, dingy caves where Khan emerged from appeared quite out of place.

Notably, actress Dipika Chikhlia who portrayed the role of Mata Sita in the popular serial Ramayana also slammed the film’s teaser and pointed out that overdoing VFX is not good. She has also pointed out that Ravan should look like someone from Sri Lanka and not like Mughals as Saif Ali Khan looked in the teaser.

Director Om Raut who had defended the film despite the criticism and trolling had said in a conversation with PTI, “I was disheartened but not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium. You can cut it down to some extent, but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone, that’s an environment I can’t control. If given the option, I would never have released it on YouTube, but it is necessary at this time. It must be put there in order to reach a wider audience.”

It will be interesting to see if Adipurush makers actually rework the VFX of the film and manage to gain the lost interest of the audiences in the film.