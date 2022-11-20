Sunday, November 20, 2022
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 records solid growth on weekend, rakes in Rs 21 crore on day 2

In less than two days, Drishyam 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of the two other Ajay Devgn films released in 2022

OpIndia Staff
Drishyam 2 , Ajay Devgn
Drishyam 2 official poster (Image Source: T-Series Films)
14

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 is creating a lot of buzz among the audience. The film has managed to strike a chord with the audience giving the film a flying start at the box office. Other than Ajay Devgn, the film has Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. 

The film earned Rs 15 crore nett on Day 1 and saw a massive 40 percent increase on Day 2 for a total of Rs 36 crore nett. The crime thriller is getting excellent word of mouth resulting in increased footfall. Drishyam 2 capitalized on the strong brand value created by the first installment. The first part was a hit at the box office, and it also did extremely well on satellite television and digital platforms.

In less than two days, Drishyam 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of the two other Ajay Devgn films released in 2022, Runway 34 and Thank God. The interesting tidbit is that Runway 34 and Thank God were released during Eid and Diwali, respectively, whereas Drishyam 2 was released on a non-holiday weekend, with little help in terms of music and promotion costs.

Notably, the film is faring well overseas as well. Drishyam 2 has crossed the 1.5 million dollar mark from overseas in two days and is on its way to a weekend in excess of 2.5 million dollars. These figures are excellent for an Ajay Devgn film, and based on word of mouth, a lifetime total of more than $5 million from overseas is almost certain.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to inform about the film’s ‘remarkable run’ and wrote, “All estimations and calculations go for a toss… #Drishyam2 is SENSATIONAL on Day 2… East. West. North. South. The REMARKABLE RUN continues PAN-#India… Multiplexes superb, mass pockets join the party… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr. Total: ₹ 36.97 cr. #India biz.”

About Drishyam 2 

The film is a sequel to Ajay Devgn‘s 2015 crime thriller “Drishyam,” which was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. The Malayalam film’s sequel was released in February of last year.

The story revolves around a family of four who see their lives thrown into turmoil after an unfortunate incident with their elder daughter (played by Ishita Dutta). As Meera (Tabu) has yet not come to terms with the death of her son, the case is reopened and investigated by IG Tarun Ahlawat played by actor Akshaye Khanna. The captivating plot and excellent performances by the actors keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to maintain the box office momentum.

