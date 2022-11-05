Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has levelled fresh allegations against Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in a new letter that he wrote from the Tihar Jail on 4th November 2022. He said in his letter that he is being terrorized at the behest of Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public.

Is it true that money was demanded & extorted for expansion of AAP in South India?



Who is the AK-2 whose name was saved in Satyendra Jain’s phone



Now will the AAP sack Satyendra Jain & Kailash Gehlot till enquiry is done? — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 5, 2022

Earlier, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter to Delhi’s LG Vinai Kumar Saxena. In this letter, he alleged that he had paid Rs 10 crores to arrested AAP minister Satyendar Jain as protection money to survive in jail. In the second letter addressed to the media, he wrote, “I hereby state that all the facts given in the complaint filed are true and I stick to the facts disclosed and will furnish all evidence to the CBI once the investigation starts.”

He added, “The complaint filed is only a small part of the entire episode of events that have taken place. I have filed an additional complaint with other facts pertaining to Mr Arvind Kejriwal. Mr. Kailash Gehlot and Mr. Satyendar Jain. The additional complaint is filed yesterday before LG Delhi by my legal team. A copy of that will be served soon.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar further wrote in this letter, “After my first complaint went public on media, Mr. Satyendar Jain started threatening me through the jail administration and the ex-DG as the truth is going to be out and they (AAP) are going to be exposed to a different level.”

He wrote, “Mr Kejriwal, I am the country’s ‘biggest thug’ according to you. Then why did you receive Rs 50 crore from me and offer me a Rajya Sabha seat? What does that make you – ‘maha thug’?” Sukesh Chandrashekhar made yet another serious charge against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In exchange for seats, he said, the supreme leader of the AAP had forced him to spot 20 to 30 more people who would each provide Rs 500 crore to the party.

He wrote, “Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20 to 30 more individuals to contribute 500 crores cash to AAP in return for seats and posting in AAP, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in 2016? Why you forced me and kept following up with me to make sure Mr. Bhasker Rao ex-Commissioner Bengaluru, is convinced and Joins Only AAP after his service as a Super Cop?”

On November 4, Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Prisons, was transferred from the Tihar Jail in the national capital, only days after imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that he had paid protection money to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. The 1989 batch AGMUT cadre officer was transferred from Tihar Jail and instructed to report to PHQ for further orders, according to a formal order.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is incarcerated in Delhi’s Mandoli prison on charges that he tried to extort cash from prominent figures and celebrities. He was initially imprisoned at Tihar jail, but after making numerous requests, he was moved. In Tihar prison, he allegedly got death threats.