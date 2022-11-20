On November 19, the Indian Army shared an invite for a wedding in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram extended to the heroes of the armed forces by the couple. The Army’s official handle on Instagram wrote, “Indian Army conveys sincere thanks to Rahul and Karthika for the wedding invite and wishes the couple a very Happy and Blissful wedding life.”

A couple invited Indian Army heroes for their wedding in Kerala. Source: ADGPI/Instagram

In a special message to the Army personnel, the couple, Rahul and Karthika, wrote, “Dear Heroes, we (Rahul and Karthika) are getting married on November 10. We are truly thankful for your love, determination, and true patriotism towards the country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us all happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily.”

“We are extremely delighted to invite you to our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us”, the couple added extending the invitation.

The post has gone viral on social media platforms getting over 1 Lakh likes on the ADGPI post. Several Instagram users commented below the post appreciating the gesture by the couple for extending this invitation to the Indian Army.