A fierce fight erupted between 2 student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on 11th November 2022. A student living in Tapti Hostel had a dispute with a student of another hostel, which escalated into a ruckus after friends of both of them joined the dispute, and then it turned into a fierce fight. It has been claimed that outsider goons were called to JNU by both sides in this clash and after that, this ruckus escalated to a bigger fight. According to the Delhi police, two students have been injured in the clash between two groups of students in JNU over a personal dispute.

So far no information is revealed about what led to this fight and what was the dispute between these two students. The police have reached the spot, but no complaint has yet been registered. According to reports, it is being said that students from both sides involved outsiders in this dispute, after which there was a fierce fight. The police have confirmed that there is no political angle or group involved, and it was a personal fight that escalated.

“We have not received any formal complaint yet in the matter. The fight was between two students and there is no political group involved. It is a matter of personal dispute between the duo,” a police official told the media.

Two students injured in a clash between two groups of students in JNU over a personal dispute: Delhi Police

Videos from the JNU have gone viral on social media which show several people walking on the campus with sticks in hand. According to reports, the police have also locked all of the JNU campus‘s gates, preventing vehicles from entering or leaving.

Cops have blocked all JNU gates, barring entry and exit of all vehicles, saying "andar koi ladai, lafda hua hai"

Clashes are not new to JNU. There have been violent clashes in the university in the past.