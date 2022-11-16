On Wednesday, India was formally handed over the leadership for next year’s G20 summit at the conclusion of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. India will formally take up the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. At the gathering’s closing ceremony, Prime Minister Modi was seen assuming the responsibility of next year’s summit, which will be held in India, in a ceremonial event from Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

President of Indonesia Joko Widodo hands over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit.



India will officially assume G20 Presidency from 1st December. pic.twitter.com/T4WofMWGbo — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Talking about India’s role as president of G20, prime minister Narendra Modi said that India’s agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. The PM tweeted, “India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’”

India will assume the G-20 Presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realise all aspects of our vision of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ pic.twitter.com/fRFFcDqpzO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2022

According to the reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bali on Sunday night for the Summit and was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the venue. PM Modi was given a traditional style of welcome pleased by which he tweeted, “Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali!”

Grateful to the Indian community for the warm welcome in Bali! pic.twitter.com/okudj5BODG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2022

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and met many other key leaders of nations including Italy, Australia, and the UK. During the bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi discussed various issues including defence and overall sustainable growth.

“PM Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron held talks at the G20 Summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of subjects. The two leaders discussed how to enhance defense ties, further sustainable growth, and increase economic cooperation,” PMO’s office tweeted.

PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held talks at the @g20org Summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of subjects. The two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation. pic.twitter.com/C7i4IgeOgg — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022

PM Modi also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. During the meeting, the two leaders addressed various topics aimed at strengthening India-Germany cooperation in many sectors, including commerce, finance, and security.

An update about their meeting was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office which tweeted, “A fruitful meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz was held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali. The talks covered different subjects aimed at furthering India-Germany friendship, particularly in key areas such as trade, finance, and security”.

A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz was held on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali. The talks covered different subjects aimed at furthering India-Germany friendship, particularly in key areas such as trade, finance and security. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/vuJbfIvGhO — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022

As per the reports, the duo met for the third time this year. The Ministry of External Affairs also released a statement revealing that the leaders discussed the bilateral cooperation between India and Germany and signed the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership during the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

PM Modi in Bali also held bilateral talks with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong to discuss the immense scope for strengthening ‘India-Singapore cooperation’ in emerging areas, including green economy and solar energy. The two leaders also spoke about enhancing trade and boosting cultural linkages between the two nations.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @leehsienloong held talks in Bali. They discussed the immense scope for furthering India-Singapore cooperation in emerging areas like the green economy and solar energy. Ways to enhance trade and cultural linkages were also discussed. pic.twitter.com/Vzf4wtIi1T — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022

Earlier PM Modi assumed the G20 Presidency at the closing ceremony and called it a proud moment for every Indian. “India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented,” he said.

The Indian Prime Minister on the first day of his visit communicated to the Indian community residing in Bali and highlighted close cultural ties between India and Indonesia. “India and Indonesia have an enduring partnership. We are not 90 nautical miles away, we are 90 nautical miles close. Both have many similarities in their cultures. On Sankranti, beautiful and colorful kites fill the skies of both nations,” he said.

India and Indonesia…shared cultural linkages and strong historical ties. pic.twitter.com/OqxixhACad — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2022

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 Leaders Summit. Today, he arrived at the mangrove forest and also joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE under the Indonesian G-20 Presidency. India has about 50 mangrove species scattered throughout 5000 square kilometers. India is emphasizing the conservation and regeneration of mangroves, which are biodiversity hotspots and excellent carbon sinks. Reportedly, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden exchanged greetings with each other during the mangrove forest visit.

PM @narendramodi and other G20 leaders visited a mangrove forest in Bali, giving a strong message of coming together to tackle climate change and boost sustainable development. India has also joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate. pic.twitter.com/vyJX79CEAp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022

Besides this, PM Modi also met Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, World Bank President David Malpass, UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 summit.