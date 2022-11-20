India has moved up by six slots to improve its position and rank 61st as per the Network Readiness Index 2022 (NRI 2022) report prepared by a US-based Portulans Institute, an independent non-profit research and educational institute. In a statement issued by the Telecom Ministry, it was stated that India’s overall score has improved to 51.19 in 2022 from 49.74 in 2021.

The NRI 2022 report ranks a total of 131 economies that together account for about 95 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Network Readiness Index (NRI) report maps the network readiness landscape of 131 economies based on their performance in four areas: technology, people, governance, and impact. The country’s main strength relates to People, while Governance has the most scope for improvement.

According to the report, India ranked first in ‘AI talent concentration,’ second in ‘Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country,’ and third in ‘Annual investment in telecommunication services,’ fourth in ‘ICT Services exports,’ fifth in ‘FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions,’ and sixth in ‘AI scientific publications.’

While India’s overall rank is 61st the country’s rank among lower-middle-income countries is 3rd. In each of the 4 pillars of the score, India’s score was higher than the average score in the group. On the other hand, India ranked 11th within the Asia and Pacific region.

According to the report, India has done particularly well in AI talent concentration, International Internet bandwidth, and Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country. On the other side, the country’s weakest indicators were Happiness, Online access to financial account, and gender gap in Internet use.

The United States ranks first on the list, with an overall score of 80.3. Singapore comes in second with a score of 79.35, and Sweden comes in third with a score of 78.91.

Singapore leads Asia Pacific, followed by South Korea and Japan. According to the NRI-2022 report, India has greater network readiness than would be expected given its income level. India is ranked third among 36 lower-middle-income countries, after Ukraine (50) and Indonesia (59). In all pillars and sub-pillars, India outperforms the income group average in all pillars and sub-pillars.

This year’s index includes 49 high-income economies, 32 upper-middle-income economies, 36 lower-middle-income economies, and 14 low-income economies. Based on the top ten performers, NRI 2022 affirms that advanced economies in Europe, parts of Asia and the Pacific, and North America are some of the world’s most network-ready societies. Specifically, 17 of the top 25 economies are in Europe (primarily Northern and Western Europe), four in Eastern and Southeastern Asia, two in Oceania (Australia and New Zealand), and two in North America (Canada and the United States).