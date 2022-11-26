Saturday, November 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsISRO successfully launches PSLV-C54 carrying an earth observation satellite along with 8 nanosatellites
News ReportsTech
Updated:

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C54 carrying an earth observation satellite along with 8 nanosatellites

ISRO chairman S Somanath said that the Earth Observation Satellite, or Oceansat-3, successfully detached from the rocket and was placed into orbit 17 minutes after PSLV-C54 lifted off.

OpIndia Staff
ISRO PSLV-C54 EOS-6 Oceansat 3 successful launch
Image: ANI
1

On Saturday, November 26, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted a successful launch of PSLV-C54 carrying Oceansat-3 also known as Earth Observation Satellite-6, and 8 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The 44.4 metres tall PSLV-C54 was launched from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at 11:56 am.

ISRO chairman S Somanath said that the Earth Observation Satellite, or Oceansat-3, successfully detached from the rocket and was placed into orbit 17 minutes after PSLV-C54 lifted off.

The ISRO chairman congratulated the team for “yet another successful mission in the series of the many years of their journey.”

Notably, EOS-6 is the Oceansat series’ third-generation satellite. Listing out the objectives of the mission ISRO stated that the mission aims to maintain the operational applications, ensuring the data continuity of ocean colour and wind vector data.  Additional datasets such as sea surface temperature and a greater number of bands in the optical region for fluorescence and in the infrared region for atmospheric corrections are accommodated to improve the applications.  Moreover, to develop related algorithms and data products for use in well-established application areas and to improve mission functionality.

This is the 56th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the 24th Flight of the PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs.

About the satellites

INDIA-BHUTAN SAT: ISRO Nano Satellite-2 for Bhutan (INS-2B) spacecraft is outfitted with an INS-2 Bus. The NanoMx and APRS-Digipeater payloads are carried by INS-2B.

Anand: The Anand Nano satellite is a technology demonstrator that uses a microsatellite in Low Earth Orbit to demonstrate the capabilities and commercial applications of a miniaturized earth-observation camera.

Astrocast: Astrocast is a 3U spacecraft that serves as a technology demonstrator satellite for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Thybolt: Thybolt is a 0.5U spacecraft bus with a communication payload that allows for rapid technology demonstration and constellation development for multiple users. It also demonstrates Store-and-Forward functionality in the amateur frequency band for authorized users. The satellites are deployed using the Dhruva Space Orbital Deployer to carry out specific mission operations for a minimum of one year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mamaearth and its founder Ghazal Alagh tender apology after drawing backlash over the company’s rationalisation of Richa Chadha’s Galwan jibe

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab Police asks people to voluntarily remove content glorifying weapons from social media within the next 72 hours

OpIndia Staff -

US bans import and sale of communication equipment from Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE over data security concerns

OpIndia Staff -

Propaganda outlet Alt News claims Tablighi Jamaat converted people to Hinduism to target Swarajya journalist; silently updates its report after being called out

OpIndia Staff -

Revisiting 26/11 media coverage: When Barkha Dutt shut down blogger Chaitanya Kunte for highlighting media’s role in helping the terrorists

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: Akleem Qureshi rapes Hindu girl at gunpoint while sisters record the act, accused then blackmails victim to eat beef and accept Islam, 6...

OpIndia Staff -

‘India is where my family, home and culture blend together’: British PM Rishi Sunak’s daughter Anoushka Sunak

OpIndia Staff -

Mizoram approves temporary shelters for Kuki-Chin-Mizo refugees from Bangladesh who entered India: Here is why they fled

OpIndia Staff -

Another CCTV footage emerges showing suspended Tihar Jail superintendent interacting with Satyendar Jain, amenities like TV visible in cell

OpIndia Staff -

‘Manish Sisodia chased by the protesting crowd in a public meeting’, says BJP posting a video: Here are the questions he could not answer

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
602,384FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com