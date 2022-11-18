On Friday morning Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history as it launched Vikram-S (VKS), India’s first-ever privately developed rocket from the Sriharikota space station under the Mission Prarambh.

The launch of Vikram-S, named after the father of India’s space program, Vikram Sarabhai, by four-year-old Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace, is the first launch since the space segment was opened to private entities in 2020.

The first Vikram-S rocket took off at 11.30 a.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Announcing the success of Mission Prarambh, ISRO tweeted, “Mission Prarambh is successfully accomplished. Congratulations @SkyrootA, Congratulations India! @INSPACeIND.”

The 6-meter-tall rocket, which took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, reached a maximum altitude of 89.5 kilometers before beginning its descent. It is one of the world’s first all-composite rockets with 3-D printed solid thrusters for launch vehicle spin stability.

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, who was present at the liftoff stated, “It is a new beginning, a new dawn, and a new prarambh in India’s space program’s journey. It is a significant step forward for India in developing its own rockets, as well as a watershed moment in India’s startup movement. Well done, Skyroot.”

Taking to Twitter Dr Singh wrote, “Congratulations India! A historic landmark under PM @narendramodi! A turning point for Indian #StartUps! A new beginning for #ISRO! The first-ever private Rocket “Vikram-S” is in Space.”

The ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning) Mission is carrying three payloads for two domestic customers and one foreign client. IN-SPACe, India’s space regulator, approved the launch of Skyroot’s Vikram-S suborbital vehicle on Wednesday.

The rocket launch is expected to demonstrate the flight testing of avionics systems in the Vikram series such as telemetry, tracking, inertial measurement, GPS, an onboard camera, data acquisition, and power systems.

With the historic launch of Vikram S, the private sector makes a grand entry into the Indian space program, following in the footsteps of the United States, Europe, and China.

Notably, Skyroot developed the rocket, and ISRO provided expertise and testing facilities for the systems and technological advancements.