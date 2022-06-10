On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials sought five more days of custody for Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain who has been arrested in a money laundering case. Accordingly, Jain who was arrested on May 31, will remain in the ED custody till June 13, 2022. However, AAP leaders started mounting a propaganda campaign, insinuating that Satyendar Jain was assaulted by the ED in its custody.

AAP leaders claimed Satyendar Jain was beaten in the custody

Reportedly, the AAP leaders on June 10 began to play the victim card on behalf of Jain. Sharing the image of the Delhi Health Minister while he was rushed to a nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness, the AAP leaders claimed that he was tortured and physically assaulted by the ED in the custody. Right from AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj to AAP MP Sanjay Singh almost all the AAP supporting people shared the deceitful image of Jain and claimed that ED had beaten up the Delhi Minister in the custody.

“This is the person who gave the model of Mohalla Clinic to the country and saved Rs.300 crores for the people of Delhi in the construction of 5 Flyovers. This picture of Satyendar Jain is a black stain on Modi and his Maina (ED). This country will never forgive you”, tweeted AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

ये वो शख़्स है जिसने देश को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया 5 Flyover के निर्माण में दिल्ली की जनता का 300 करोड़ रु बचाया।@SatyendarJain की ये तस्वीर मोदी और उनकी मैना (ED) पर काला दाग है।

ये देश तुम लोगों को कभी माफ़ नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/ejO4KcLLFb — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi said that her heart was broken to see the ‘tortured’ picture of Jain. “The man who gave the country the model of Mohalla Clinic that gives free and luxurious treatment to the people of Delhi. Heartbroken to see him like this”, she tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

Also, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar, leader Sarita Singh, AAP Media Coordinator Vikas Yogi, etc joined the saga to claim that Jain was allegedly assaulted in the ED custody. Meanwhile, Saurabh Bharadwaj, the spokesperson of AAP, stated in his tweet that Jain was looking pale and vulnerable as he had quit eating food ever since he was lodged in the custody.

“Satyendar Jain has given up food. He used to eat food only after going to the temple every day. For 11 days he is eating only fruits. The ED has kept him in custody only to harass him. Prayers of millions of people are with Satyendar Bhai, who has a very strong intention and has full faith in God”, he tweeted.

Propaganda by AAP leaders exposed

While AAP supporters kept making fake claims about Jain being beaten up in the ED custody, images available on social media suggest the contrary. The image of Jain that has blatantly publicized Jain as a ‘victim’ and ED as a persecutor, was clicked from outside the car whose window featured the reflection of a huge tree. The propaganda by the AAP leaders was exposed by activist Vijay Patel who asserted that the image shared by AAP leaders had the reflection of a tree.

AAP IT cell and their politicians are playing the victim card and spreading fake news on the reflection of a tree on Satyendra Jain’s face!



The same reflection can be seen on the face of the officer too! pic.twitter.com/AQQ58T5MPV — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) June 10, 2022

Sharing the ‘fit and fine’, real picture of the Jain from the very same day, Patel stated that the AAP leaders were deliberately targeting the ED and the Modi-led government. He also slammed the AAP IT cell for sharing selective images on social media that made Jain look like a victim.

Interestingly, Jain looked fine in the image that was shared by Patel on the same day while Jain was being taken to the nearby hospital after he complained of uneasiness. The picture is clear enough to show that there are no bruising marks on his mouth and that the claims made by the AAP leaders of Jain being beaten in the custody are fake.

It is important to note that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has time and again defended Jain as an honest person and had said that he is being framed in a false case. CM Kejriwal said in a press conference that he had himself examined the case against Jain and that it was ‘fake’. He said, “I have studied the case against Jain. It is completely fake and motivated by political reasons. We have faith in the judiciary. Jain is following the path of truth, and he will come out clean.”

Case against Satyendar Jain

ED had recently raided the residence of Jain and his aides only to recover bundles of hard cash, gold coins and biscuits from their premises. According to the reports, the ED recovered Rs 2.23 crores of cash from Ram Prakash Jewellers, Rs 41.5 lakh from Vaibhav Jain and Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo. Along with hard cash, 133 gold coins weighing 1.8 kgs were also recovered from Vaibhav Jain.

In August 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. The ED had registered a criminal case against the AAP leader based on this FIR which was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which it had been alleged that Jain could not explain the source of funds received by four companies in which he was a shareholder. The companies have reportedly laundered money to the tune of Rs 16.39 crores from 2010 to 2014.

In November 2019, the Home Ministry approved the prosecution of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in cases related to disproportionate assets and money laundering. In April this year, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore owned by companies named Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and others under the PMLA, 2002. The action was taken in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against AAP minister Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.