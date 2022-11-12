In a decision that is set to trigger a controversy, the administration of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir has announced a ban on electric heaters ahead of the winter season, to conserve power. On November 11, 2022, the District Magistrate of Ganderbal issued an order announcing a blanket ban on the sale, storage, and usage of electric heating appliances in the district ahead of the harsh winter. The decision has been made ahead of the onset of the winter season when temperatures in the area would plummet to minus 5 degrees Celsius.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Ganderbal, it has been concluded that the improper use of electric equipment such as blowers, heaters, and radiators may cause transmission line damage owing to heavy load, resulting in a disruption in the hassle-free power supply. The Magistrate ordered the ban on electric heating appliances under section 144 of the CrPC, which is generally used to maintain law and order and to prevent any danger to human life.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure authorises a District Magistrate a sub-divisional magistrate, or any other administrative magistrate to issue orders to prevent danger or nuisance in the area under their jurisdiction. It is one of the most commonly used criminal procedure codes in India, and in recent times, it was used to impose lockdowns and restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order copy

“It has been apprehended that non-judicious use of Electric Appliances such as Blowers Heaters, Radiators etc may cause damages to transmission lines due to heavy load resulting in disturbance in the hassle-free power supply,” reads an official order copy. “Whereas by using the above mentioned electric appliances, there is every apprehension of short circuits which ultimately results in fire incidents during the winter season due to which loss to life and property,” it reads.

“Therefore in order to provide hassle-free electric supply to consumers as well as government offices and hospitals of district Ganderbal and to avoid unscheduled power cuts thereby causing inconvenience to the general public and disruption of services of emergent nature and particularly patient-care. I, Mr Shyambir, IAS District Magistrate, Ganderbal in the exercise of powers vested in me by virtue of Section 114 CrPc of 1973, hereby impose a blanket ban on the storage, sale, possession, and use of heavy heating appliances such as blowers, heaters, radiators etc within the territorial jurisdiction of District Ganderbal with immediate effect,” the order reads.

The DM has said that anybody who violates the government order will be dealt strictly with as per law.

December, the first month of winter in Ganderbal, is a chilly month, with temperatures ranging from -3.2°C (26.2°F) to 7.3°C (45.1°F). The average high temperature in Ganderbal drops from a cool 11.5°C (52.7°F) in November to a cold 7.3°C (45.1°F) in December. January, like December, is a cold winter month in Ganderbal, with temperatures ranging from 3.8°C (38.8°F) to -5.4°C (22.3°F). January is the coldest month, with an average high temperature of 3.8°C (38.8°F) and a low temperature of -5.4°C (22.3°F).

Therefore, if the order is strictly implemented, people in the region who rely on electric heaters during the winter will face great difficulties. They will be forced to rely on other sources of heat like firewood.