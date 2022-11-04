On Thursday, the Kerala Police arrested a youth identified as Shihshad for behaving brutally towards a 6-year-old child in the Thalassery area of the state. The accused kicked the poor child who is the son of a migrant laborer as he leaned on the white car of the accused.

According to the reports, the incident got recorded on a CCTV camera based on which the Police took immediate action and arrested the accused. Shihshad is a native of Ponnyampalam and was with a woman when the incident happened. Another video that surfaced meanwhile showed the woman getting into the car without consoling the boy.

God’s Own County has become the Devil’s Own Land under the @pinarayivijayan regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happend in Thalassery, Kannur.@PrakashJavdekar @AgrawalRMD @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/R0m9nd1sFQ — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 4, 2022

The 6-year-old boy who was kicked has been identified as Ganesh and is a member of a migrant Rajasthani family. The family had migrated to the city in search of a job. The boy on the eve of November 3 was playing in the area and happened to lean against the white car of the accused while it stood at the roadside.

The accused Shihshad is seen brutally kicking the child away from his car. The boy who went into shock after the incident reportedly suffered a severe back injury. A few people in the Thalassery area of the state who witnessed the incident gathered at the spot after the accused kicked the boy. They questioned the accused but the latter left the spot after he justified the act.

The Police investigating the case have arrested the accused and have slapped him with non-bailable charges including an attempt to murder. The Commission for Protection of Child Rights also took cognizance of the incident and assured action against the accused. Its chairman KV Manoj Kumar also said that the commission would make arrangements to provide medical care to the boy.