Lucknow: Brawl between two student groups leads to death of 18-year-old Ansh Tiwari, usual suspects spread fake news, read details

On Saturday (November 26), a class 12 student of Lucknow Public School (LPS) died during a brawl between two groups of students. The incident took place outside the Royal Mount Academy in Gomtinagar’s Vibhuti Khand.

DCP (east) Prachi Singh informed that the deceased student has been identified as Ansh Tiwari, aged 18 years. The boy was badly injured and was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem. It is also not clear what led to the fight between the two groups.

Three youths have been booked by the police in the case, identified as Abhay Singh, Swashat and Shivam, based on a complaint filed by the family of Ansh. The family members also said that there was an ongoing dispute between Ansh Tiwari and Abhay Singh, and Abhay killed Ansh under a conspiracy.

However, there seem to be multiple accounts of how the youth died. Some reports say he was attacked with a pot, some say he fainted during the fight, while some other reports say he was shot by goons.

According to most reports, during the clash between the two groups, someone hit Ansh with a pot on his head. He was seriously injured in the attack and started to bleed from his head. He fell down to the ground and lost consciousness. After that, he was taken to the hospital, but he had died by then.

The students who attacked Ansh fled the spot after seeing that he is seriously injured.

However, a different report says that Ansh was taken to the hospital after he fainted at the brawl, and no sign of any major injury was found on the body of the deceased. The report also says that the cause of the death has not been ascertained yet.

And a report by Aaj Tak gives a completely different story. It claims that Ansh Tiwari was shot by some people who were waiting for him after the fight between the two student groups. According to this report, when Ansh Tiwari along with his friend was going home from Krishna College, some masked men were waiting on a bike on the Bijnour-Muradabad highway. They shot at Ansh, and after being hit by the first shot, they started running. But the goons chased them on the two-wheeler and shot at Ansh several times, killing him on the spot

According to this report by Aaj Tak, the shooting took place after a fight between groups of students from Lucknow Public School and Royal Mount School. The report also states that the brother of deceased Ansh is in jail along with three others in a murder case three years ago, and police are investigating any possible link with that case.

A Twitter user named Alok Pathak (@pathakalok68), shared a video related to the incident, however, with a misleading context, claiming that the student who killed Ansh is the son of an IAS officer who is chief minister Yogi Aditynath’s secretary. The person also tagged Rohini Singh, a journalist associated with the left-wing propaganda portal The Wire.

लखनऊ में 18 साल के छात्र अंश तिवारी की पीट पीट कर हत्या कर दी गई, अंश की मां का आरोप है की यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री के आईएएस सचिव के लड़के ने उनके बेटे की हत्या कर दी घटना के 20 घंटे बाद भी पुलिस ने अब तक कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं की ,@rohini_sgh pic.twitter.com/iRHmymMcF5 — Alok Pathak (@pathakalok68) November 27, 2022

Subsequently, Singh amplified the misleading information shared in the tweet.

However, Lucknow Police clarified that the 3 accused have been arrested and contrary to claims made in the tweet, none of them is in any way related to any IAS officer. The police also appealed to them not to spread or amplify fake news.

उक्त प्रकरण में मृतक के पिता द्वारा दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर थाना विभूतिखण्ड द्वारा सुसंगत धारा में नामजद 03 अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। 03 अभियुक्तों का किसी अधिकारी से कोई संबंध नहीं है। ट्वीट में बताए गए तथ्य पूर्णतः असत्य हैं,कृपया भ्रामक सूचना ना फैलायें। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) November 27, 2022

“Vibhuti Khand Police Station has registered a case against the three accused named in the relevant section based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father. The three accused have no relation with any officer. The facts stated in the tweet are completely untrue. Please refrain from spreading misleading information,” Lucknow Police tweeted.