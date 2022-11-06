A new case of attempted forced religious conversion has emerged from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Here, a man by the name of Sakir Mohammad allegedly recorded a pornographic tape of a lady after befriending her and raping her while posing as Rajkumar. After that, he began to put pressure on her to convert to Islam. He allegedly threatened to make the video go public if she refused.

The victim sought sanctuary in the High Court since the complaint was not registered at the local police station. An FIR has been registered in compliance with the court’s order.

The matter pertains to Sakir Mohammad and a Punjabi woman from Shahdol. The widow filed a petition at the High Court, stating that her spouse perished in an accident four years ago. She was living alone after that. She was seeking a job at the moment. When she couldn’t find a job, she went to a bank to acquire a loan, which is when she met Sakir Mohammad.

The woman allaged that at the bank meeting, Sakir introduced himself as a Hindu named Rajkumar. He stated that his wife had died and that he was the father of a kid. Following this, Sakir took the victim in confidence and shot objectionable clips after raping her and intoxicating her.

Later, he used the footage to continue blackmailing the victim. Not only that, but after bringing the victim home, he would dress her in a burqa and physically assault her. In addition, after taking her to the madarsa and signing certain Urdu-written paperwork, he began pressing her for conversion.

The victim alleges that she protested when she learned that the accused’s wife is still alive and that he is the father of nine children. In response, Sakir stated that having more than one woman is a deed of Sabab (virtue) that leads to heaven. When the offender’s entire story was revealed to the victim, he began harassing her and pressuring her to convert with her little daughter.

Tired of Sakir Mohammad, the victim moved to Indore with her daughter and began living in a rented house in the Vijay Nagar police station area. Following this, Sakir arrived and threatened to make the video go viral.

The victim alleges she went to the women’s police station to file a complaint against the accused. However, she was instructed to proceed to Shahdol and register an FIR. The woman spoke with several additional policemen, but no one filed a case.

The victim was tired of the accused’s relentless harassment. She was forced to seek sanctuary at the High Court. In the hearing, the High Court admonished the police and ordered them to file an FIR. The court ruled that it is not required for the victim to report to the police station after filing a complaint with senior authorities. The victim’s statement should be treated as a formal complaint on her behalf, and appropriate action should be undertaken.