Manchester United, the iconic England club, has asked its lawyers to explore the options to act against their superstar player Cristiano Ronaldo after his interview with Piers Morgan. In the explosive interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV, Ronaldo criticised the owners, the manager, and the way the club is run.

Following the interview, Manchester United started exploring legal options to terminate Ronaldo’s contract, under which, he earns half a million Pounds every week. Criticising the manager Erik ten Hag and the owners, the Glazer family, is seen as a breach of contract by the club and they are looking to terminate his contract.

Even though United is not in the running or even close to the Premier League title, they have been having a decent season as they chase the Champions League spots. However, their season has been totally overshadowed by the soap opera around Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag has laid down the law as he dropped players like Ronaldo and even club captain Harry Maguire in order to improve the club’s performances.

With Ronaldo looking to leave, and the club also deciding that he will never play for the club again, Ronaldo’s exit during the January transfer window is inevitable. Only question is if United will end up paying for the remaining duration of Ronaldo’s contract or not, and for that the club is seeking advice of its legal team.

What this means is that Cristiano Ronaldo will never play for United again, the club where he rose to prominence after he was signed as a teenager from Sporting Lisbon. After winning 3 Premier League titles, one FA Cup, 2 League Cups, and one Champions League with the English giants, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid where he tasted even more success and became one of the best-ever players in football history.

Ronaldo left Madrid for Italian giants Juventus in 2018 for a 100 Million Euros transfer fee in a 4 years deal, however, after a couple of seasons, he returned “home” to Manchester United. After a promising first season upon his return when he was the highest scorer for the club, he was benched frequently by new manager ten Hag as the team kept performing much better without him than with him.

This will not be the first time when Manchester United will part company with a club legend following a controversial interview. Club legend and one of United’s greatest-ever captains Roy Keane was let go after an interview for MUTV back in 2005 where he criticised many United players after a defeat to Middlesbrough. The interview was never broadcast to the public but it ended Keane’s United tenure on a very sour note.

Now it looks like Ronaldo will get the same ignominious exit as Roy Keane from Old Trafford, an arena he lit up with his performances in the 2000s.