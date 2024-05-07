In Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, a case of forced conversion and harassment has been reported wherein two Muslim brothers repeatedly raped a minor Hindu girl before forcing her to observe Roza and convert to Islam. The victim has lodged a complaint against the accused.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said that the incident unfolded in Tarunha, a village next to Karvi. The victim said that it began in the year 2022, as per reports. The victim said, “I was in the tenth grade then. Abdul Rehman, a Chougalia Tarunha resident, used to follow me everywhere I went, including school and temple. He was pressuring me to become friends. I rebuffed him several times, but he eventually resorted to threats.”

The victim stated that owing to fear she did not inform her family about Abdul’s actions. This boosted his morale and he threatened her. The victim said that the accused called her to his residence, and raped her. She alleged that Abdul then blackmailed her and raped her multiple times. Meanwhile, Abdul got married to another woman. Following this, Abdul’s younger brother, Irfan, began following the victim. He blackmailed the victim by claiming he knew about her relationship with his brother. He took advantage of this and raped her. Meanwhile, the accused threatened to destroy the victim and her family leaving the victim terrified.

The accused enticed the victim with the prospect of marriage. Meanwhile, on the 30th of March, he took her to Pune. Then he started forcing her to visit the mosque. Irfan asked the victim to don a burqa and when she refused, Irfan chopped her hair. The victim has complained that Irfan made her speak to Abdul’s wife Ruksaar who coerced the victim into accepting Islam. However, tired of the harassment, the victim eventually complained to the police and said that she had been facing continued harassment for the past two years.