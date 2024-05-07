Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Saharanpur: Shaqib poses as Sagar to befriend a Hindu girl, assaults and attempts to rape her with his associates after being exposed

After the Hindu girl refused to speak with Shaqib for lying about his identity, he barged into her home one day and abused her. He, along with four of his associates, assaulted the girl and also attempted to rape her. However, as per the girl, she escaped from the spot and shouted for help.

OpIndia Staff
Shahranpur: Mohammed Shaqib poses as Sagar, assaultes, threatens 17-year-old Hindu, booked
Representative Image
A new case of Love Jihad has surfaced from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, where a Hindu girl was trapped in a ‘love affair’ by accused Mohammed Shaqib, who posed as a Hindu individual. Shaib identified himself as Sagar and befriended a 17-year-old Hindu girl, developing their friendship further into a relationship.

As per the videos that are making rounds on social media, the accused then assaulted the girl along with four of his associates and also threatened to kill her. The police are said to have taken cognizance of the incident and filed a police complaint.

The video of the minor victim girl is making rounds on social media in which she is heard saying that she had stopped talking to the accused after she came to know about his original identity.

“At the beginning, he introduced himself to me as Sagar. We soon began talking over the phone and began coming close emotionally. Later I discovered that he belonged to another religion after which I stopped talking to him,” the girl said.

She added that the accused then threatened her to talk to her. On refusal, he barged into her home one day and abused her. He along with four of his associates assaulted the girl and also attempted to rape her. However, as per the girl, she escaped from the spot and shouted for help.

“Shaqib and his friends then fled from the spot on seeing people approaching to help me. Meanwhile, I escaped to my neighbour’s place for help. But the boys discovered that I was there. Later, they found me and continued to assault me,” she added.

The victim further stated that the accused also used to threaten her and say that he would kill her if she stopped talking to him. He also reportedly had some derogatory pictures of the girl, which he would use to blackmail her.

The mother of the victim also meanwhile talked to the media and confirmed the incident, saying that the accused barged into her house and harassed her daughter when she was not at home. “I returned home from work to see my daughter sitting at my neighbour’s house. On asking, she told me about the incident. Our house was messed up, and my daughter was also in pain. We came to the police for help but the authorities initially did not cooperate. However, now a police complaint has been filed in the case,” the mother said.

As per the video reports, the accused also used to threaten the girl, saying that he would kill her and her parents if all his sexual desires remained unfulfilled. The police complaint in this case has been filed. Further investigations are underway.

OpIndia tried to call the police to obtain further details, but the calls remained unanswered. The report will be updated once further information is obtained.

