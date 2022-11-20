Moments after the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump was restored, netizens flooded the micro-blogging platform with memes. Twitter also witnessed a meltdown from the cabal of left-liberals, who had been at the helm of the vicious campaign to censor Trump.

A Twitter user posted a digitally modified image of the ex-US President and Elon Musk, smiling near a grave belonging to that of former Twitter Lead Head Vijaya Gadde. It must be mentioned that she was responsible for permanently suspending the Twitter account of Donald Trump.

One Twitter user shared a 45-second video compilation of Donald Trump doing his ‘iconic’ dance step while addressing his supporters.

Senior Editor of Human Events, Jack Posobiec, shared a digitally modified video of Donald Trump dancing to the song ‘Malhari’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Bajirao Mastani.’ The face of a jubilant Trump was juxtaposed on top of the face of actor Ranveer Singh in the viral video

In another video, new Twitter owner Elon Musk is seen playing the drums after the account of Trump was restored.

Another Twitter user pointed out how wokes and liberals have been feeling devastated by the new development on Twitter.

Amusingly, it is US President Joe Biden’s birthday today on November 20.

‘Meidas Touch’ media network went on a hysterical tirade after the Twitter account of the former US President was reinstated. It alleged that Donald Trump helped organise a domestic terror attack, with the aim to overthrow American democracy.

“We encourage all of you to stay and work to better our country and fend off these dark and deranged forces,” it claimed.

Donald Trump’s Twitter account, which he used to organize a domestic terrorist attack against the United States Capitol in an effort to overthrow American democracy, has been reactivated by Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/DnIG3iUgad — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 20, 2022

Financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub, too, was unhappy with Trump’s account being reinstated and made a snide remark how it was done in the ‘name of free speech and democracy’.

Donald Trump’s twitter account has been restored. In the name of free speech and democratic values. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) November 20, 2022

On November 19 (local time), Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter account of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. The decision was taken following a poll run by Musk asking people to decide if Trump’s account should be reinstated or not.

In a tweet, Musk wrote, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” The Latin phrase at the end of the tweet literally translates to “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.