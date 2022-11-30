Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Pakistan: Police truck accompanying Polio vaccination team blown up in Balochistan’s Quetta, several dead

Islamic organisation TTP had announced a ceasefire just 48 hours back after talks with the Pakistan government.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Police truck on Polio duty blown up by TTP
Quetta: Police truck on Polio duty blown up by TTP
10

In Balochistan’s Quetta, a police constabulary truck has been blown up in what appears to be a suicide blast. As per initial reports, 5 people have been killed and over 28 persons have been injured in the blast. Islamic organisation Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken the responsibility for the blast.

As per reports the police constabulary truck was on Polio duty and was there for the security of a team of Polio vaccinators. A woman and a child are reportedly among the dead too. A police sub-inspector named Ibrahim is also among the deceased persons.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Quetta civil hospital.

Islamic organisation TTP had announced a ceasefire just 48 hours back after talks with the Pakistan government.

It is notable here that Polio vaccination teams have come under attack in Pakistan on several occasions. Some Islamic groups believe that Polio vaccination is against Islam and it turns men sterile.

In June 2021, Pakistan had suspended the polio vaccination programme ‘indefinitely’ over attacks on health workers. Back then too two policemen were gunned down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two polio workers were shot dead in Swabi.

Searched termsQuetta blast, Pakistan blast, Balochistan blast
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

