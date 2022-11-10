On 10th November 2022, the District Bar Association of Patiala in Punjab passed a resolution of not working post lunch on 11th November 2022 to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup semifinal match played between the cricket teams of India and England. While crores of cases are pending in various courts in India, the lawyers of Patiala took this step to enjoy a cricket match

A notification in this regard was published by the District Bar Association of Patiala on 10th November 2022. The notice read, “Today an emergency meeting of the executive was convened and held under the Presidentship of Adv Jatinder Pal Singh Ghumaan held that due Semi Final Match T-20 World cup between India Vs. England today i.e. 10/11/2022 at about 1:30 PM. It is therefore resolved that the DBA, Patiala will observe No Work after lunch in District Courts, Patiala.”

The Bar Association, therefore, requested the judicial officers to adjourn the matters listed today afternoon to some other dates.

“All Respected Judicial Officers, Revenue Courts, Presiding officers of Tribunals, and Commissioner Court are requested to adjourn the matters listed today to some other dates,” the notification said.

District Bar Association, Patiala calls for “No work after lunch in district courts, Patiala” on account of Semi Final T20 Match between India and England at 1.30 PM today#SemiFinals #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4K5weNh8Dp — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) November 10, 2022

In the meanwhile, India has crashed out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a humiliating defeat against England, as England defeated India by 10 wickets. Batting first, India had scored 168 runs for 6 wickets. England managed to score 170 runs in 16 overs only, without losing a single wicket. Captain Jos Buttler scored 80 and Alex Hales scored 86 in a partnership that broke multiple records. Now England will play Pakistan in the finals, as Pakistan has already reached the final as they defeated New Zealand in the first semifinal.